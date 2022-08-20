Watch: BRUCE DICKINSON Shows Off His Dance Moves At Son AUSTIN's Wedding

Earlier this month, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson and his girlfriend, French fitness instructor Leana Dolci, attended the wedding of his son Austin. Photos and video from the event have since been shared on social media and can be found below.

Austin, 31, is Bruce's son with his second wife, Paddy, who was found dead in May 2020 at the home they once shared in Chiswick, West London, following a "tragic accident." London Ambulance Service confirmed that the patient was pronounced dead on arrival.

Bruce and Paddy had married in 1990 after two years of dating and shared three children: Austin, Griffin and Kia. They tied the knot after dating for two years following Bruce's split from first wife Jane.

In December 2020, Austin, who is the frontman of AS LIONS, the U.K. hard rock band that formed in 2015 from the ashes of RISE TO REMAIN, said that losing his mother was "the hardest thing" he has ever had to face. He added in an Instagram post: "There is still so much that lays unresolved. There's not an hour that goes by that she doesn't cross my mind. The initial days of watching people the world over respond with cruelty AND condolences was isolating. Whether it was being pursued by swathes of entitled people, by journalists outside the house, or the randoms dragging your departed parent's name online, or the relentless speculation around their manner of death. How could anyone outside of the epicentre really relate to what that does to a person? Let alone a family?"

Bruce Dickinson is believed to have split from Bowden privately in 2018, although their breakup wasn't made public until November 2019.

Eight years ago, Bruce was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer after doctors discovered a golf ball-size tumor on his tongue and another in the lymph node on the right side of his neck. The singer got the all-clear in May 2015 after radiation and nine weeks of chemotherapy and later covered his cancer battle in his 2017 autobiography, "What Does This Button Do?"

Son's wedding Bruce Dickinson @ ustin_aslions and @lpelz wedding Posted by Walter Almeida on Monday, August 15, 2022