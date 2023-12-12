Watch: BRUCE DICKINSON Sings IRON MAIDEN Classics At Cocktail Launch Party For Mexican Business Conference

IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson was one of the featured speakers at this year's edition of Foro GO, a conference event for small and medium-sized businesses looking to grow their international presence, on October 18-19 at the Poliforum in in Léon, Guanajuato, Mexico.

On October 17, one day before the start of the conference, Bruce joined a band called LA REVOLUCIÓN DEL ROCK on stage at a cocktail launch party for the event to perform two classic songs from IRON MAIDEN: "The Trooper" and "Fear Of The Dark". Video of the entire performance can now be seen below.

Dickinson's new solo album, "The Mandrake Project", will be released on March 1 via BMG. Across ten inventive, expansive and absorbing tracks, Dickinson and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy "Z" Ramirez, have created one of 2024's defining rock albums. Sonically heavy and rich in musical textures, it sees Bruce bring to life a musical vision long-in-the-making, and features some of the finest vocal performances of his career.

Recorded largely at Los Angeles's Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for "The Mandrake Project" was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce's last solo studio album, "Tyranny Of Souls", in 2005.

"The Mandrake Project" is not just an album, but a dark, adult story of power, abuse and a struggle for identity, set against the backdrop of scientific and occult genius. Created by Bruce Dickinson, the comic series is scripted by Tony Lee and stunningly illustrated by Staz Johnson for Z2 Comics, released as 12 quarterly issues that will be collected into three annual graphic novels. The first episode will be released in comic shops on January 17, 2024.

Bruce Dickinson and his phenomenal band will bring the music of "The Mandrake Project" to life with a major headline tour next spring and summer.

Bruce Dickinson's touring band features guitarist Roy Z, drummer Dave Moreno, bass player Tanya O'Callaghan and keyboard maestro Mistheria.

"The Mandrake Project" will be Dickinson's seventh solo album and his first since "Tyranny Of Souls" in 2005. It will be released via BMG worldwide on multiple formats.

Dickinson made his recording debut with IRON MAIDEN on the "Number Of The Beast" album in 1982. He quit the band in 1993 in order to pursue his solo career and was replaced by Blaze Bayley, who had previously been the lead singer of the metal band WOLFSBANE. After releasing two traditional metal albums with former MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith, Dickinson rejoined the band in 1999 along with Smith. Since then, Dickinson has only released one more solo album (the aforementioned "Tyranny Of Souls") but has previously said that his solo career is not over.