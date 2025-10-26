Watch: BULLETBOYS Return To Live Stage With Original Drummer JIMMY D'ANDA

Fan-filmed video of BULLETBOYS' October 24 concert at Token Lounge in Westland, Michigan can be seen below.

The Token Lounge gig marked BULLETBOYS' first performance since the return of drummer Jimmy D'Anda. Playing alongside him in the band's current lineup are fellow original members Marq Torien (lead vocals, guitar) and Lonnie Vencent (bass),plus the group's latest addition, guitarist Frankie Lindia (David Lee Roth, RATT).

When D'Anda's return was first announced earlier in the month, Torien said in a statement: "After many years, Jimmy is coming home. Lonnie and I couldn't be happier. We are recapturing the heart and soul of the band's original chemistry, something that we know the fans will be happy about."

BULLETBOYS added: "BULLETBOYS is also proud to reveal that Frankie Lindia (formerly David Lee Roth, RATT, ATOMIC PUNKS) will also join the lineup. Frankie's fiery playing adds a modern edge and technical brilliance to the band's catalog. Paired with Torien's powerhouse vocals and the locked-in groove of Vencent and D'Anda, the BULLETBOYS lineup is stronger than ever.

"More than three decades after their debut, BULLETBOYS promises to remain a force of unapologetic, soulful hard rock! We love our fans, who can expect the energy of the original lineup, rekindled with the same fire that made the band stand out when it exploded on to the Los Angeles rock scene in 1988. It is a new era for BULLETBOYS — one that honors the band's roots while charging forward with renewed passion and pure hard rock fire."

The original BULLETBOYS lineup of Torien, Vencent, D'Anda and guitarist Mick Sweda last reunited back in mid-December 2019 and lasted for a couple of years before Sweda announced in January 2022 that both he and D'Anda were exiting the band. In December 2024, Vencent rejoined BULLETBOYS once again.

D'Anda broke the news of his return to the BULLETBOYS in an October 13 post on his Facebook page. He wrote at the time: "Everyone knows it's a monumental task for bands to reunite, especially bands that have been fractured for years… Having said that, I felt that there was unfinished business with my old band BBOYS and after losing OZZY , that shook me to my core … So Lonnie, Marq and myself sat down at SALSA AND BEER and had a heartfelt moment of honesty and cleared some years of resentment ( witch we had never done before). I then sat down with Mick, the original guitarist, and asked if he’d come back, he had no desire to do so, and understandably so. I reached to several guitarist but none had the fire of guitarist Frankie Lindia ( DLR /RATT/ATOMIC PUNKS) so please welcome him to the fold!"

BULLETBOYS formed in 1988 at the very peak of the Los Angeles glam metal movement. As a collection of talented musicians, BULLETBOYS were able to quickly capture the attention of music fans around the world. Unlike other rockers of the day, the BULLETBOYS possessed more hard rock-blues fusion than pure hair metal. Thanks to comparisons to the likes of AEROSMITH and VAN HALEN, talent scouts came running and the band quickly received their first major label contract.

BULLETBOYS' self-titled debut was released in 1988 via Warner Bros. and peaked at number 34 on the Billboard 200. The album spawned two hit singles, a cover of the O'JAYS classic "For The Love Of Money" and "Smooth Up in Ya", both of which charted on the Mainstream Rock chart and saw regular airplay on MTV. BULLETBOYS went on to release two more albums, 1991's "Freakshow" and 1993's "Za-Za", before splitting up.

After the original BULLETBOYS lineup's most recent full reunion disintegrated almost four years ago, Sweda said in an interview that he would "never do anything with BULLETBOYS again."