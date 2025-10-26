MIKE SHINODA On LINKIN PARK's Comeback: 'The Reception From The Fans Has Been Better Than We Could Have Ever Imagined'

In a new interview with Recitales Argentina, LINKIN PARK's Mike Shinoda spoke about what it has been like for him and his bandmates to be back on the road as part of their "From Zero" world tour. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's been awesome. We've had a really busy year, so many of the biggest shows we've ever played. I think everybody is still very excited about touring and very excited about the shows. We've got shows lined up until the middle of next year, so it's a very aggressive and long tour for us — I think more shows than like any tour we've done for well over 10 years. Yeah, the new music, new album and everything, the reception from the fans has been better than we could have ever imagined. And we're so excited to play these shows every night."

Released last November, "From Zero" marks LINKIN PARK's first full-length effort since 2017's "One More Light", which was the last LINKIN PARK album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington. "From Zero" features LINKIN PARK's new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who have joined returning members co-vocalist and main producer Shinoda, guitarist Brad Delson, bassist Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and DJ/visual director Joe Hahn in the band's new lineup. Guitarist Alex Feder is filling in for Delson at all LINKIN PARK concerts for the foreseeable future.

Regarding the fan response to "From Zero", Shinoda told Recitales Argentina: "Since the beginning, everything we put out, there's always people that love it and people that don't like it. That's just part of being an artist. Since the beginning, we've realized that the most important thing, first and foremost, is just that we love it and that we're proud of what we've made and that we push ourselves to the best we can to do a great job and to make something that challenges us as writers and creators, and then do our best to communicate that in the live setting when we go on tour. So it sounds simple, but the details and the actual execution of that couldn't be more complicated or more difficult. And I have a lot of respect for all the artists that do it and do it so well. For us, coming back this past year, a few years ago, we found ourselves starting to talk again for the first time. And it was a very organic thing. It just started with getting breakfast, getting lunch, having a coffee, talking about 'what if this' or 'what if that'. And eventually we met Colin and Emily, and they just felt like one of us, they just felt like they clicked with the band."

Asked how he met Colin and Emily, Mike said: "Colin and I met in a writing session with some other people. We were sharing writing and production duties during that session. It was just for this kid, this male artist. And it was fine, but I could tell right away that Colin, I was excited to meet him. I didn't know anything about him, and when we worked together, it occurred to me that he was really smart and really talented. And so I decided to reach out to him a little more and set up some more sessions with him. And Emily, apparently somebody had reached out way back when we did the celebration of life for Chester. After Chester passed away, we did a concert and we had other people who came and sang his part on our songs, and someone had submitted her name, but they submitted it too late, and so we didn't meet her at that time because we had already filled the show; we had all the voices we needed. And then I think it was two years later, I did a session with her and I was really impressed. And that didn't go anywhere, because we didn't make anything that we wanted to put out or that I wanted to put out or she wanted to put out. It was just for fun. And then I just remembered, 'Oh, yeah, that girl was cool.' And then a few years later when we were starting to do sessions again with Dave and Joe, her name came up and we booked one session with her and they got to know her a little bit. And that led to another, and that led to another. And over a period of — I think it took many, many months to go from that to what realizing that she should be the singer. It definitely took more than months. It might've been a couple of years."

Earlier in the month, Shinoda spoke to Chile's Futuro about how fans have been reacting to Armstrong joining the band in 2024, seven years after Bennington's death. The band went on hiatus shortly after. He said: " It's just a very exciting time. It's kind of a rebirth of the band.

"We had kind of started getting back together a few years ago, and it was a very slow and organic build. When it started, we didn't say, like, 'We're going to bring the band back.' We didn't say, 'We're going to go tour.' We just kind of got together and wanted to see what it would be like to get together and write music and spend time together again. And we hoped we would end up here, but a lot of things had to go right in order for that to happen. And they did. So we're very grateful for that, the opportunity, and thrilled with the new music and the tour and the way the fans have responded to it."

LINKIN PARK introduced its new lineup during a September 2024 live performance event, with Armstrong and Brittain, a songwriter and producer for G FLIP, ILLENIUM and ONE OK ROCK, joining Shinoda, Delson, Farrell and Hahn. LINKIN PARK also released a new single, "The Emptiness Machine", and announced "From Zero" the album, which arrived via Warner.

Regarding what it has been like working with Emily and Colin, Mike told Futuro: "It's been awesome. When they were coming into this era, this chapter, they were already so prepared, they were so ready for it. They just hadn't done it. I mean, Emily has played for — I don't know how many [years], like 10 years or more with DEAD SARA. Colin was in multiple bands before he got into producing and writing with other people. And when I met Colin, I could tell that we had a lot of similar ways of looking at music and similar ways of thinking. I was just writing and producing stuff with him, and all of a sudden he got behind the drum kit and I was, like, 'Oh my God. He's an amazing drummer.' And as it turned out, Rob [Bourdon], our previous drummer, he didn't wanna keep playing. So that was almost just like good luck for us that we knew a guy already that that was so great. Emily is a total phenomenon. For us to find a once-in-a-generation voice like Chester and then to find another one like Emily is crazy. It doesn't make any sense."

Asked how he knew Emily was "the one" when it came to finding a replacement for Chester, Mike said: "Well, it's not just the singing, 'cause there's thousands and thousands of great singers out there. And when I worked with people, I've had a bunch of experiences where I worked with lots of different singers who are so talented and I've played shows with lots of singers who are so talented, but there's an an intangible thing that happens when people get in a room and they make things together, and you just feel like the vibe is so effortless and strong and easy. It's easy to hang out with each other. Even when you have differences of opinion on something that you're making or something that you're doing, it doesn't turn into arguments. Nobody's killing the energy, the vibe. And that was the experience we had with Emily and Colin. But as we were starting to make music a couple of years ago, we just found ourselves wanting to do more with them because they were so fun to hang out with and we would always make such good stuff together."

Shinoda went on to say that he and his LINKIN PARK bandmates had no expectations that "From Zero" would turn out to be a commercial success. "When we're making things, we're not thinking about hits," he explained. "That's not part of our process at all, really. First and foremost, we wanna love what we're doing, we wanna love playing it every night, we wanna feel like it artistically represents an important chapter for the band and that we're proud of where it sits in our catalog. And that's been the way we've approached things every time since the beginning. There are, of course, moments when it's, like, 'Okay, well, the label wants to release a single,' so you have to do marketing and you have to do promotion. And I totally enjoy doing that stuff. I love making surprises and scavenger hunts. Like the timer — in the beginning of our launch [for the new era of LINKIN PARK], we did a timer [on the band's web site] that counted down to zero and then the fans expected something to happen and it didn't happen; it just bounced back up and started… It went to 3, 2, 1, 0 and then it went 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and they were, like, so mad. But they realized later, the album is called 'From Zero'. The whole point was this is an actual marking of something that's gonna start at that point and go on until whenever. It's not just a countdown to something happening and then it's over. So the process of doing these things, the creative process, making things and sharing them with people, that's an everyday thing for us. I don't get too caught up in numbers and comparisons, unless it's like just checking in to see, like, 'Oh, do people like it? How are we doing with the fans in terms of maybe the show. Are fans excited about the show?' And so far the tour has been so much fun and such an undertaking and it's a lot of joy every night, I think."

At the first first show of LINKIN PARK's "From Zero" tour in September 2024 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Shinoda addressed the band's new chapter while reflecting on LINKIN PARK's return to the stage. "I mean, that's part of why we're back out here," he said. "We are thrilled to be back out here. It is not about erasing the past. It is about starting this new chapter into the future and coming out here for each and every one of you."

"From Zero" featured the No. 1 single "The Emptiness Machine" and propelled LINKIN PARK to be the only rock band in 2024 to exceed two billion streams. "From Zero (Deluxe Edition)" was released in May.

Delson contributed to "From Zero", but hasn't been part of LINKIN PARK's live shows in support of the LP. The live guitar position has instead been filled by Feder.