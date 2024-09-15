Watch: CANDLEBOX's KEVIN MARTIN Joins BUSH For Cover Of THE BEATLES' 'Come Together'

CANDLEBOX frontman Kevin Martin joined BUSH on stage this past Wednesday night (September 11) at the Bakkt Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada perform a special rendition of "Come Together" by THE BEATLES. Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

CANDLEBOX is currently supporting BUSH on the "Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour" with special guest Jerry Cantrell. The trek kicked off on July 26 in Bend, Oregon at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater and will wrap up on September 15 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

CANDLEBOX recently released "A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition)", the digital deluxe version of the album "The Long Goodbye", via Round Hill Records. The digital release features the 12 tracks on the original record plus two bonus live songs, "Elegante" and "Cellphone Jesus" (recorded at Club Amanda in Santiago, Chile on October 27, 2023),as well as the official launch of the single "Washed Up".

CANDLEBOX is performing songs from "A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition)" as well as the hits that defined their career, including "Far Behind", "You" and "Cover Me", which propelled their self-titled debut album to sell more than four million copies worldwide.

"A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition)" follows CANDLEBOX's eighth studio album, which was quite a swan song for the veteran band. "The Long Goodbye" was praised by critics for its hard-hitting, groove-infested beats and mature, soul-searching themes of love, loss, redemption, and the journey in between.

CANDLEBOX has been on an extended farewell tour since May 2023. The tour coincides with the 30th anniversary of the band's self-titled debut album.

Regarding the decision to call it quits, Martin told SPIN: "I've always been kind of the reluctant lead singer of this band. All of the time I've spent with CANDLEBOX has been obviously rewarding and enjoyable and the experience has been amazing, but when COVID hit, being home with my son and my wife was just eye-opening. It was everything I had realized I really wanted and had missed so much of."