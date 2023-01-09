Watch: CHARLIE BENANTE Performs PANTERA's 'Walk' And ANTHRAX's 'Indians' With SEAHAWKS BLUE THUNDER Drumline

Drummer Charlie Benante (PANTERA, ANTHRAX) performed PANTERA's "Walk" and ANTHRAX's "Indians" with the Seahawks Blue Thunder drumline yesterday (Sunday, January 8) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

The 60-year-old musician later took to his social media to share a few photos and video clips of his appearance, and he included the following message: "Had a great experience playing with the @seahawks @bluethunderdrumline -thank you to everyone for making this happen. @keithrousu you are a drummer's drummer and you get it. You put together a great drum line , I enjoyed hanging and talking with everyone and even learned a trick or 2. They wanted to play Indians and Walk and I was more than happy to play those with them. The #seattle Rain sucked but we got through it and the Seahawks won. Thank you @brando.wright and @hard89 for making this happen #football #grunge #touchdown #fandom #gimmetheball @panteraofficial @anthrax thanks to @carlaharvey for the video".

Seahawks Blue Thunder is a high-energy entertainment drumline which was established in 2004 at Lumen Field, performing throughout the stadium before, during and after games.

Not your typical drumline, Blue Thunder uses a variety of rhythms and visuals, incorporating rock and roll drumming alongside drum corps style, endearing them to Seahawks fans of all ages. Blue Thunder is also available for parades, parties and corporate event appearances.

Blue Thunder features guest drummers at rehearsals and game days as well as an occasional joint performance on a big stage. Some of the other more prominent guests included: Alan White (YES, John Lennon, George Harrison),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Will Calhoun (LIVING COLOUR),David Garibaldi (TOWER OF POWER),Byron McMackin (PENNYWISE),Mike Derosier (HEART),Steve Smith (JOURNEY) and Yuri Ruley (MXPX).

Image courtesy of Charlie Benante's Instagram