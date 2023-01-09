  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: CHARLIE BENANTE Performs PANTERA's 'Walk' And ANTHRAX's 'Indians' With SEAHAWKS BLUE THUNDER Drumline

January 9, 2023

Drummer Charlie Benante (PANTERA, ANTHRAX) performed PANTERA's "Walk" and ANTHRAX's "Indians" with the Seahawks Blue Thunder drumline yesterday (Sunday, January 8) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

The 60-year-old musician later took to his social media to share a few photos and video clips of his appearance, and he included the following message: "Had a great experience playing with the @seahawks @bluethunderdrumline -thank you to everyone for making this happen. @keithrousu you are a drummer's drummer and you get it. You put together a great drum line , I enjoyed hanging and talking with everyone and even learned a trick or 2. They wanted to play Indians and Walk and I was more than happy to play those with them. The #seattle Rain sucked but we got through it and the Seahawks won. Thank you @brando.wright and @hard89 for making this happen #football #grunge #touchdown #fandom #gimmetheball @panteraofficial @anthrax thanks to @carlaharvey for the video".

Seahawks Blue Thunder is a high-energy entertainment drumline which was established in 2004 at Lumen Field, performing throughout the stadium before, during and after games.

Not your typical drumline, Blue Thunder uses a variety of rhythms and visuals, incorporating rock and roll drumming alongside drum corps style, endearing them to Seahawks fans of all ages. Blue Thunder is also available for parades, parties and corporate event appearances.

Blue Thunder features guest drummers at rehearsals and game days as well as an occasional joint performance on a big stage. Some of the other more prominent guests included: Alan White (YES, John Lennon, George Harrison),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Will Calhoun (LIVING COLOUR),David Garibaldi (TOWER OF POWER),Byron McMackin (PENNYWISE),Mike Derosier (HEART),Steve Smith (JOURNEY) and Yuri Ruley (MXPX).

Image courtesy of Charlie Benante's Instagram

Tomorrow’s final regular season game is Fan Appreciation and we cannot be more excited to finish with a BANG! Sitting...

Posted by Seahawks Blue Thunder Drumline on Saturday, January 7, 2023

Find more on Anthrax
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).