Watch: CHEAP TRICK's RICK NIELSEN Speaks At Grand Opening Of Hard Rock Casino Rockford

CHEAP TRICK guitarist Rick Nielsen was among the speakers at the opening of Hard Rock Casino Rockford in Rockford, Illinois. Video of his speech can be seen below, courtesy of Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF.

A 63-foot-tall version of Nielsen's famed checkerboard Hamer guitar adorns the marquee of the new 175,000-square-foot casino resort. In addition, dozens of the more than 150 pieces of memorabilia on display commemorate Nielsen and CHEAP TRICK.

After a star-studded grand opening event, the long-awaited over $300 million Hard Rock Casino Rockford opened its doors to the public at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29. The new casino is located just off the I-90 State Street exit in Rockford.

The sprawling entertainment complex includes nearly 1,300 slot machines, 50 live table games including poker, a sportsbook, and a 1,600 seat Hard Rock Live entertainment venue that is already drawing world-class talent. From casual dining to upscale options, guests can enjoy seven unique eateries. The Rock Shop offers a variety of custom Hard Rock branded merchandise, and dozens of authentic music memorabilia items decorate and fill the display cases throughout the casino, each with a classic story of its unique place in entertainment history.

The grand opening event featured a star-studded lineup including Rockford native Nielsen, Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker, Hard Rock International COO Jon Lucas, Rockford native and Houston Rocket point guard Fred Van Vleet, Seminole Tribe of Florida Council Members, Rockford notables and special guests.

"It's an incredible feeling to finally welcome guests to Hard Rock Casino Rockford. The opening of this incredible entertainment powerhouse is the culmination of hard work, dedication, and a shared vision," said Geno Iafrate, president of Hard Rock Casino Rockford. "We've worked tirelessly to bring this world-class facility to life, and we're excited to offer guests a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience right here in Rockford."

The grand opening celebration featured an array of exciting events including pyrotechnics, Nielsen's guitar talent, the Chicago Blackhawks national anthem singer Jim Cornelison, and a tribute to 10 World War II veterans all over 100 years old. The festivities concluded with Hard Rock's signature "guitar smash."

"Rockford is celebrating a huge win today with the opening of the long-awaited and much-desired casino. Hard Rock delivered on every promise from its initial bid nearly five years ago to the opening of its temporary location and its commitment to the Rockford community," said Rockford mayor Tom McNamara. "As the doors to the permanent casino open, I'm thrilled to welcome our residents and visitors to this incredible facility full of world-class gaming, dining and entertainment."

Concerts will be performed in the Hard Rock Live entertainment venue, a 23,000-square-foot space designed to host a variety of performances. With a capacity of up to 2,000 guests, this venue is set to become a premier destination for live entertainment in the region.

Hard Rock Casino Rockford, an extension of the renowned Hard Rock International brand, has established itself as a premier entertainment destination in Rockford, Illinois. Located at 7801 E. State St., the casino features over 175,000 square feet of gaming and entertainment space, including nearly 1,300 slot machines, 50 live table games including poker, a sportsbook, a variety of food and beverage options, a Rock Shop, a Hard Rock Live entertainment venue, and an impressive collection of authentic music memorabilia.

Hard Rock Casino Rockford operated from its temporary site, Hard Rock An Opening Act, from November 2021 to August 2024. The temporary casino hosted over 1.5 million guests from all 50 states and 28 countries, averaging 50,000 monthly visitors. Now at its permanent location, Hard Rock Casino Rockford continues to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences while fostering strong philanthropic and partnership efforts within the Rockford area. Hard Rock Casino Rockford donated over $1 million to 96 local organizations and events in 2023.