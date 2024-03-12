Watch: CYNIC's PAUL MASVIDAL Joins PERSEFONE On Stage In Eindhoven

CYNIC frontman Paul Masvidal joined the Andorran extreme progressive metal unit PERSEFONE on stage this past Sunday (March 10) at Dynamo in Eindhoven, The Netherlands to perform the song "Living Waves". Fan-filmed video of Paul's appearance can be seen below.

Masvidal was the featured guest on the studio version of "Living Waves" from PERSEFONE's fifth album, "Aathma", which was released in February 2017.

PERSEFONE issued a new EP, "Lingua Ignota: Part I", in February via Napalm Records. It marks PERSEFONE's first release with the band's new vocalist Daniel Rodríguez Flys, who had already joined the group on several tours in the past.

PERSEFONE kicked off its first European headlining tour on February 10 in Henglo. Furthermore, the band recently announced another huge career highlight: an exclusive orchestra show in their home base of Andorra on May 4, 2024, which will be recorded and is already sold out based on high demand.

Acclaimed in the global metal scene, PERSEFONE has previously taken over live stages at huge festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Brutal Assault and 70000 Tons Of Metal, and has toured with many acknowledged artists, such as OBSCURA and NE OBLIVISCARIS on their 2023 European tour. They also toured South America as headliners. Beyond this, with their stunning 2022 record, metanoia, the band even graced the cover of Spain's Metal Hammer magazine.

Technical proficiency and modern progressive metal elements drenched in melodic death metal influences are at the core of PERSEFONE's sound, and the outfit's new vocalist, Daniel Rodríguez Flys, brings a fresh edge to his first record with the band. As successor to the stunning 2022 release "Metanoia", PERSEFONE expand on "Lingua Ignota: Part I" — their collaboration with the renowned David Castillo, who produced, recorded and mixed the new album at Studio Gröndahl in Stockholm, Sweden. Castillo is well-known for his phenomenal work with genre giants such as OPETH, DARK TRANQUILLITY and LEPROUS, as well as labelmates KATATONIA and CANDLEMASS.

Creeping in with a hauntingly beautiful intro, keyboards and electronic influences build up the atmosphere on the opening track "Sounds And Vessels" before screams lead into a brutal breakdown. Following the shockingly abrupt ending, the breathtaking second track "One Word" kicks right off with pounding drums, screams and growls before introducing a catchy, melodic chorus. Church bells ring for "The Equable", and the listener is carried away by irresistible heavy riffs leading to a massive chorus. Starting with surprisingly delicate guitar melodies and chanting vocals, the beautiful title track "Lingua Ignota" impresses with skilled instrumentation and exceptionally rich soundscapes. Cinematic closing track "Abyssal Communication" wraps up "Lingua Ignota: Part I".

PERSEFONE is:

Carlos Lozano Quintanilla - guitar

Miguel "Moe" Espinosa - keyboards and vocals

Sergi "Bobby" Verdeguer - drums

Daniel Rodríguez Flys - vocals

Filipe Baldaia Ribeiro - guitar

Toni Mestre Coy - bass