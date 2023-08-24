Watch: DAUGHTRY Battles Cyborg In Epic Visual For New Single 'Artificial'

Rock outfit DAUGHTRY fights for the heart and soul lost to an AI-run world in the epic visual for the band's new single, "Artificial".

Marking DAUGHTRY's first original material in over two years, the new Big Machine Records signees usher in a fresh sonic era as frontman Chris Daughtry faces down a cyborg clone against a backdrop of crumbling cities and raining fire. Their most ambitious project to date, the cinematic music video spins a cautionary tale about the dangers of a planet overrun by artificial intelligence, a narrative that feels even more timely as artist unions fight for fair pay and protections from AI interference.

"'Artificial' is about the potential nightmare that AI could become and the idea that everything and everyone could eventually be replaced, essentially to perfection, and rendered obsolete," Daughtry explains. "However, the heart and soul of humanity and the ability to feel love, sadness, and compassion can never be replaced. While there are plenty of applications where AI can improve our lives and assist in many areas of creativity, I feel it's imperative that we find a way to protect our musicians, actors, writers, and all creative outlets from being destroyed.

"I am so incredibly proud of this video," Daughtry continues. "Everyone worked so hard to see this vision come to life, and it is easily my favorite thing I’ve done in my career."

The release follows the launch of DAUGHTRY's "Bare Bones" tour, plotting a rare acoustic run with 26 new U.S. dates running throughout the fall. Alongside Billboard chart-topping rocker Ayron Jones, who is set to open on select stops, the upcoming performances mark a unique opportunity to highlight the stars' powerhouse musical versatility and vocal prowess in the most intimate of settings.

Coming in hot off the recent success with its Lzzy Hale duet, "Separate Ways (World's Apart)", DAUGHTRY's amped-up reimagining of the JOURNEY classic debuted at No. 1 on iTunes' All Genres chart and reached No. 6 on Mediabase's Active Rock chart. True to its roots with an updated grit, the single has racked up millions of streams across platforms, earning praise from heavy-hitters like Variety, Billboard, Consequence and American Songwriter, among others.

DAUGHTRY, one of the most visible and best-selling rock bands of the 21st century, has sold out concerts across the globe. Their debut album, the self-titled "Daughtry", was the top-selling album of 2007 and was the fastest-selling rock debut album in SoundScan history. It was also nominated for four Grammy Awards and won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards, including "Album Of The Year". Subsequent albums "Leave This Town" (2009),"Break The Spell" (2011) and "Baptized" (2013) have all gone platinum, with "Cage To Rattle" (2018) certified gold. In 2021, DAUGHTRY released their album "Dearly Beloved", which marked a return to their rock roots and a return to the top of the rock charts with their singles "World On Fire", "Heavy Is The Crown" and "Changes Are Coming", each reaching the Top 10 on Billboard's Rock Airplay chart.