Watch: DAVE GROHL, CHAD SMITH And STEPHEN PERKINS Perform Rock Classics At California Pizza Bar

August 22, 2023

FOO FIGHTERS' Dave Grohl, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' Chad Smith, JANE'S ADDICTION's Stephen Perkins, Gregg Bissonette and Shane Hawkins, the son of late FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins, are among the guest musicians who performed with CHEVY METAL on August 21 at the Rock N Roll Pizza Bar in Simi Valley, California. Fan-filmed video of the concert, which included cover versions of classic songs from THE ROLLING STONES, VAN HALEN, LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, QUEEN, David Bowie and AC/DC, can be seen below.

Not your average "cover band", CHEVY METAL was formed by Taylor Hawkins and Wiley Hodgden and toured the world, been Mick Jagger's backing band and played with some of the best musicians on the planet. You never know who might show up to jam with CHEVY METAL, which plays only the "sickest tunes from the '70s and '80s."

In a 2019 interview with Forbes, Taylor said that CHEVY METAL "started out as kind of a goof. And it still really is a goof, but if we can go do a fun trip or if I can go do an autism benefit or scoliosis benefit or cancer benefit or if I can have fun and play all of those things are good," he said. "It wasn't meant for anything other than to keep my hands loose in between FOO FIGHTERS gigs. That's how it started, really. Obviously, it's not my first priority in life, but it's fun."

Taylor died in March 2022 in Bogota, Colombia due to a reported cardiovascular collapse at the age of 50.

He left behind his wife Alison Hawkins and three children — Oliver Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh.

FOO FIGHTERS played their first official concert with new drummer Josh Freese in late at Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook in Gilford, New Hampshire.

FOO FIGHTERS revealed Freese as part of its new touring lineup during a pre-tour livestream called "Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts". Freese was unveiled as the drummer during the livestream after comedic cameos by Chad Smith of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, Tommy Lee of MÖTLEY CRÜE and Danny Carey of TOOL.

FOO FIGHTERS' 11th album, "But Here We Are", was released in June on Roswell/RCA.

Need some last-minute tickets to tonight's big event? You're in luck! 🤘 Click the link for more info: https://www.harleysbowl.com/events/chevy-metal

Posted by Rock N Roll Pizza Bar on Monday, August 21, 2023

