Watch: DAVE GROHL Honored For His Community Volunteer Work At 'Hope In The City Of Angels' Gala

Former NIRVANA drummer and current FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl was honored for his community volunteer work at a Hope The Mission gala event, "Hope In The City Of Angels", on Saturday, October 18 at BMO stadium in Los Angeles.

Dave, who has donated his time and BBQ skills multiple times for Hope The Mission, often putting in time overnight to prepare meals for the vulnerable and unhoused populations, gave a speech at the event, telling the attendees in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "This whole thing started years ago when I was going to the studio one night. We have a studio in Northridge, and it was a particularly cold February, and I noticed how many people were on the street. And I'd cooked before for charities and for fundraisers and things like that, which is always great. But I was looking at these people that needed to eat and I'm, like, 'What the fuck?' Let's make some food and give it to the people. And we basically literally knocked on Rowan's [Vansleve, president of Hope The Mission] door and said, like, 'How do we do this?' And he said, 'Great. Let's figure it out.' And we pulled up in the parking lot and we started feeding people."

Dave continued: "There's something about the simple human interaction of handing someone a plate of food that needs food. When you ask them if they'd like beef or pork, and they say, 'Both, please.' And you give them both, and they say, 'God bless you,' they mean it.

"So then, after doing it once, it was, like, 'Oh, let's do more. How can we do more?'" Grohl added. "And then Rowan's, like, 'Okay, could you feed five hundred people?' Like, 'Yeah, we can feed five hundred.' 'Oh, could you feed eight hundred people?' 'Yeah, we [could] feed [eight hundred people.' 'Can you feed 2000 people?' I'm, like, 'I don't know. But let's figure it out and let's see if we can.'

"There is something simple and beautiful about that simple interaction, which is is showing love and care and compassion for another human being. But it's also really good barbecue."

When Dave was first announced as this year's "Hope In The City Of Angels" honoree, Hope The Mission said in a statement: "Long regarded as one of the most respected and prolific presences in modern music, Dave Grohl has been equally passionate in his offstage service to his local community.

"Without fanfare, Dave has volunteered for days at a time, preparing and serving meals to people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. At this year’s gala, we honor him for inspiring advocacy on behalf of the less fortunate in his backyard, just as his music has provided hope and solace for fans the world over."

Every year, thousands of Angelenos face hunger, homelessness, and hopelessness. Two of Los Angeles's most trusted nonprofits — Hope The Mission and Los Angeles Mission — join forces for a night of unity, inspiration and hope.

Founded out of a van in the San Fernando Valley, Hope The Mission has grown to become the largest rescue mission in the United States. Each day, Hope The Mission provides shelter, meals, medical support, and critical services to thousands of individuals and families across Los Angeles.

Since 1936, Los Angeles Mission has been a pillar of compassion in the heart of Skid Row. With a focus on dignity, stability, and long-term recovery, Los Angeles Mission serves those most often overlooked — offering food, housing, and a pathway forward.

Together, these two organizations provide more than three million meals and 750,000 nights of shelter every year.

Photo credit: Magdalena Wosinska (courtesy of Nasty Little Man)