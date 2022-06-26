Watch DAVE GROHL Join PAUL MCCARTNEY For First Public Performance Since TAYLOR HAWKINS's Death

FOO FIGHTERS' Dave Grohl publicly performed for the first time since Taylor Hawkins's death when he guested during Paul McCartney's June 25 concert at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, United Kingdom.

McCartney introduced Grohl as "my friend, your hero" before Dave walked on stage and said "Hi, Paul. How are you?" The duo then performed THE BEATLES' "I Saw Her Standing There" followed by WINGS' "Band On The Run", which Grohl has previously covered with the FOO FIGHTERS.

"This guy flew in specially to do this," McCartney said. "We love you."

"Well, I started on Wednesday. Then the flight got canceled, back to the airport Thursday and then the flight got canceled, but I swear I would never miss being on stage with you right now," Dave said to Paul. Grohl returned for the final song of McCartney's set, THE BEATLES' "The End", on which they were joined by Bruce Springsteen, who had guested on two other songs earlier in the night.

Grohl's appearance at Glastonbury Saturday marked the first time the 53-year-old musician had taken part in any concert since the death of his bandmate Hawkins at the age of 50 in March.

Taylor was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia. No cause of death was announced but a toxicology report showed traces of 10 different substances in his body, including opioids, marijuana and anti-depressants.

Earlier this month, Grohl and fellow FOO FIGHTERS members Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee announced that they will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate his "life, music and love" at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts later this year.

The all-star rock and roll shows will take place September 3 at London's Wembley Stadium and September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Hawkins joined FOO FIGHTERS in 1997. Prior to that, he played with the Orange County band SYLVIA and was also in the backing band for Sass Jordan. He also toured with Alanis Morissette as her drummer.

Hawkins was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Hawkins's most recent work with FOO FIGHTERS included last year's "Medicine At Midnight" album, a collection of BEE GEES covers and FOO FIGHTERS' horror film "Studio 666".