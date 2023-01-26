Watch: DAVID ELLEFSON And RANDY BLYTHE Perform METALLICA's 'One' On SHIPROCKED Cruise

LAMB OF GOD vocalist Randy Blythe and former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson performed a cover of METALLICA's "One" during THE STOWAWAYS' second set on the ShipRocked cruise earlier today (Thursday, January 26) on the Carnival Magic as they departed the Dominican Republic. Video of the performance can be seen below (courtesy of the Metal EdgeYouTube channel).

Ellefson shared the video on social media and wrote: "Great time jamming @metallica 'One' featuring Randy Blythe on vocals with THE STOWAWAYS on @shiprocked Cruise today!"

Back in May 2021, Blythe was asked in an interview with I Ask No One With Kevin Re, if he ever got any piece of advice from METALLICA's James Hetfield when LAMB OF GOD and METALLICA toured together more than a decade ago. He responded: "James is a cool dude. I got sober on a METALICA tour — I got sober on a METALLICA tour in Australia. And I'll just say that James Hetfield helped me out a lot with that. Actually, four or five guys on METALLICA's crew were sober. Three of us actually got sober on that tour and have been sober to this day. And that was over 10 years ago.

"James is a good dude, man," he reiterated. "The last time I saw James was in Oakland when we took C.O.C. out, and James showed up and played a song with C.O.C. He hung out for a little bit. He had driven a Tesla. He had this super-fast fuckin'… He's like a gearhead. We were backstage at this place in Oakland, and I was, like, 'Woah! That's a fucking expensive-looking car. I wonder whose car that is.' And then somebody [said], 'Oh, that's James's.' And I was, like, 'Duh.' He's a total gearhead.

"He's a good guy, man — a really good guy with a really good heart," Blythe added. "I love him to death."

Randy went on to praise Hetfield's bandmates, saying, "All the guys in METALLICA were nothing but absolutely lovely to us — absolutely lovely. People will be, like, talking [crap] about their later music or whatever. And it's, like, 'Did you write 'Master Of Puppets'? No, you did not. Shut the fuck up.' You know what I mean? Or, 'Did you write any classic records that will go down in rock and roll history? No, you did not. They did. So shut the fuck up.'

"METALLICA does not have to carry anyone out as openers," he continued. "Their shows sell out before the openers are announced. They don't have to do that. They carry bands out that they wanna give a shot [to]. And you're definitely playing to a METALLICA crowd when you [are opening for them], so you've gotta keep that cognizant. These people are there to see METALLICA, so you'd better bring your fucking A-game. But they're super fucking cool. And it's not like when you're backstage where it's, like, 'Oh, METALLICA is over there. Don't look at them,' whatever. It's, like, you see 'em — they're just regular fucking human beings."

In a September 2020 interview with Detroit's WRIF radio station, Ellefson was asked if he and Dave Mustaine paid close attention to what METALLICA was doing in the early years of MEGADETH's existence. Ellefson said: "Oh, of course. I mean, look, we are all just a branch off the METALLICA family tree. I mean, let's face it. Especially MEGADETH, with Dave being there [in the early days of METALLICA, and then me being a branch off of Dave with MEGADETH. So, I mean, look, we owe everything to METALLICA. Those guys broke down the doors for every one of us — ANTHRAX, SLAYER. Bands today — LAMB OF GOD, PANTERA — none of this would have happened without METALLICA being up there as the 800-pound gorilla just carving the path through the jungle that would have never let heavy metal in. The stuff that they able to do and the size and the scope of which they were able to break those doors down, it changed all of our lives — as musicians, as fans, as everything. That's why I think when they did the 'Big Four' [shows] with us in 2010 and '11, that was just such a great olive branch."

The now-ex-MEGADETH bassist continued: "As Scott Ian [ANTHRAX] said, it's like we're all brothers of the same family, it's just that one of our brothers went off and became Microsoft [laughs], and that was METALLICA. It's, like, how the hell did you do that? That's amazing. You changed the world. But the fact that they came back and, again, offered that olive branch to us and just said, 'Hey, we were all in this together. Let's celebrate what we did together so many years ago.' And I think that speaks volumes to just how cool METALLICA is."

In 2019, Ellefson said that he got Mustaine's "blessing" to audition for the bassist position in METALLICA after Jason Newsted left the band 22 years ago. David went on to say that he learned how to play some of METALLICA's songs in preparation for what he thought would be an audition with the group but that the opportunity never materialized.

Back in 2011, Mustaine said that he was relieved that Ellefson wasn't invited to join METALLICA after the tragic death of Cliff Burton.