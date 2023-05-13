Watch: DAVID ELLEFSON Plays MEGADETH's 'Hangar 18' With QUEENSRŸCHE's TODD LA TORRE On Drums

David Ellefson (ex-MEGADETH) played bass and Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE) played drums with Tyson Leslie's RARE HARE for a performance of MEGADETH's "Hangar 18" during this year's Monsters Of Rock cruise. Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH two years ago after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.

David was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

In 2004, Ellefson filed an $18.5-million lawsuit against Dave Mustaine, alleging the MEGADETH leader shortchanged him on profits and backed out of a deal to turn Megadeth Inc. over to him when the band broke up in 2002. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH in 2010.

Back in 2016, La Torre, who played drums on QUEENSRŸCHE's 2019 album "The Verdict", spoke to Rock Revolt Magazine about his early days as a musician. He said: "I've been really into drums since I was a little kid. And, that came much more naturally to me than anything. I've always liked singing, but I never tried singing for a band because I didn't think I was good enough… I was a drummer first… I was big Billy Joel fan, and I was always drumming or air drumming. Finally, when I was 13, my dad bought me my first drum set. My mom got me my first guitar when I was ten. And so, I have always been interested. And then I joined bands as a drummer. So, it's always been in my blood."

Asked if he had any desire to get behind the kit and do some side projects, Todd said: "I would love to drum again, too on the side. But, to have another band on the side for fun, that'd be cool, too. To be able to do that as a drummer, that'd be amazing. But QUEENSRŸCHE will always be my number one priority. I have a musicality to me beyond singing. And so it would be nice, while I have the health and the opportunity, to do those things. So, you never know what life will bring you."