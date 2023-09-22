Watch: DAVID LEE ROTH Performs VAN HALEN Classics At 'Oracle CloudWorld 2023' Corporate Event In Las Vegas

VAN HALEN frontman David Lee Roth performed with the all-star covers band ROYAL MACHINES at the Oracle CloudWorld 2023 event this past Wednesday night (September 20) at the Venetian Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also appearing with the group were Chris Chaney (JANE'S ADDICTION), Billy Morrison (THE CULT, BILLY IDOL), Mark McGrath (SUGAR RAY), Dexter Holland (THE OFFSPRING), Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), Donovan Leitch, Tommy Clufetos (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE), Paul Trudeau (Billy Idol), Shirley Manson (GARBAGE) and Darryl McDaniels (RUN-DMC). Fan-filmed video and photos of the concert can be found below.

Roth previously performed with ROYAL MACHINES at a "corporate" event on March 23, 2023 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada for Home Depot sales managers.

Formed nearly a decade ago, ROYAL MACHINES is a hard rock group of established musicians who played rock and roll covers at various shows around America from 2002 through 2014 under the name CAMP FREDDY.

When it was first launched in 2014, ROYAL MACHINES consisted of core members Dave Navarro (guitar), Billy Morrison (guitar), Mark McGrath (lead vocals), Donovan Leitch, Jr. (vocals), Chris Chaney (bass guitars) and Josh Freese (drums).

This past June, Roth shared a new solo version of the VAN HALEN classic "Atomic Punk". The new recording, like the previously released "Everybody Wants Some!!", "You Really Got Me", "Dance The Night Away", "Panama" and "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" and " Unchained", was laid down on May 3, 2022 during a session at Henson Recording Studio in Hollywood, California. Joining Roth in the studio were Al Estrada on guitar, Ryan Wheeler on bass and Francis Valentino on drums. A total of 14 songs were recorded in two hours. The music and the vocals were tracked live with "no samples" and without the pitch-correction technology Auto-Tune.

Roth's version of "Unchained" came seven months after he shared a previously unheard solo recording from 2007, "Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway", in which he looked back nostalgically on his days in VAN HALEN. The latter song was recorded in 2007 with guitarist John 5 and drummer Gregg Bissonette for an album that never came out.

Back in 2020, Roth included five previously unreleased songs in The Roth Project, an online comic narrated by the legendary VAN HALEN singer, with music from John 5 on guitar and bass, Bissonette on drums, Brett Tuggle on keyboards, and Luis Conte on percussion. The tracks "Giddy-Up!", "Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar And Grill", "Alligator Pants", "Lo-Rez Sunset" and "Manda Bala" were recorded at Henson Recording Studios in Hollywood, California.

Four years ago, Roth was asked by Meltdown of the Detroit radio station WRIF if his LP with John 5 will be made available at some point. He responded: "It will. There's been a revision of things, and I can start making real plans and start marching into the future. And, of course, you'll start hearing that material. This is material that we wrote variously for me solo and for VAN HALEN, and it's quite a bank of stuff."

Roth, who was promoting his Las Vegas residency at the time, didn't offer a possible time frame for the release of the record, explaining that his priority was "getting out on the road first. Let's see the band, let's show ourselves off, let's travel all over the world."

Roth canceled a series of Las Vegas residency shows in January 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three months earlier, he had announced in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was planning to retire after the residency.

In July 2022, Roth released a new solo song titled "Pointing At The Moon". The acoustic-based, Americana-flavored tune was accompanied by a new abstract painting from Roth.

