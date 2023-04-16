  • facebook
Watch DEE SNIDER, JOEY TEMPEST And MIKE TRAMP Perform In Würzburg, Germany During This Year's 'Rock Meets Classic' Tour

April 16, 2023

Fan-filmed video of the annual "Rock Meets Classic" tour performing this past Friday (April 14) at the Tectake Arena in Würzburg, Germany can be seen below.

This year's "Rock Meets Classic" is headlined by Joey Tempest (EUROPE),Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) and URIAH HEEP's Mick Box and Bernie Shaw, with additional guest appearances by Maggie Reilly (Mike Oldfield),Ronnie Romero (RAINBOW, MSG, ELEGANT WEAPONS) and Mike Tramp (WHITE LION).

"Rock Meets Classic" was postponed in 2021 and 2022 due to the global pandemic.

Prior to the launch of this year's trek, "Rock Meets Classic" co-organizer Manfred Hertlein said: "We are on cloud nine to present guitarist Mick Box and vocalist Bernie Shaw, of the great URIAH HEEP. The two were on the 'Rock Meets Classic' stage back in 2016, and wiped the audience of their feet with mega hits like 'Lady In Black'."

Among the songs being performed on this year's tour are "Final Countdown", "Rock The Night" and "Superstitious" from EUROPE, "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "The Price" from TWISTED SISTER, "Easy Livin'" from URIAH HEEP, "Long Live Rock 'N' Roll" from RAINBOW, and "Broken Heart", "Tell Me" and "When The Children Cry" from WHITE LION.

Remaining "Rock Meets Classic" 2023 tour dates:

April 16 - München Olympiahalle
April 18 - Ludwigsburg MHP Arena
April 20 - Ingolstadt Saturn Arena
April 21 - Frankfurt myticket Jahrhunderthalle
April 22 - Nürnberg Arena Nürnberger Versicherung
April 23 - Kempten bigBOX
April 25 - Oberhausen Rudolf Weber Arena

