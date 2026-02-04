Watch: DEF LEPPARD Performs New Single 'Rejoice' For First Time At 2026 Las Vegas Residency Kick-Off

DEF LEPPARD kicked off its third Las Vegas residency, "Def Leppard Live At Caesars Palace: The Las Vegas Residency", on Tuesday, February 3. The 12-show run follows sold-out residencies in 2013 and 2019, marking the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees' first time at the 4,300-seat capacity The Colosseum.

DEF LEPPARD's setlist for last night's concert included the recently released single "Rejoice" as well as "White Lightning" (from 1992's "Adrenalize" album),which hadn't been played since the '90s.

DEF LEPPARD frontman Joe Elliott told People magazine about the band's latest Vegas residency: "We've scrapped everything we've ever used over the last five or six tours, which was adapted all the way, but we've just actually got rid of it and came up with a whole new stage show, including setlist."

In a separate interview with ABC Audio, Elliott stated about DEF LEPPARD's live show for the current Vegas residency: "The production is massive. It's the best we've ever had by a country mile. Visually it's insanely different to anything we've ever done."

Regarding the setlist for the residency, Elliott said: "We're pulling out stuff we haven't played in decades. Stuff we've never played before," including "Rejoice". Elliott explained: "It's the reason we released it, so that we could play it."

Remaining "Def Leppard Live At Caesars Palace: The Las Vegas Residency" shows at Caesars Palace: February 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26 and 28, starting at $110 plus tax and fee.

DEF LEPPARD's setlist for last night's concert was as follows:

01. Rejoice (live debut)

02. Animal

03. Let's Get Rocked

04. Personal Jesus (DEPECHE MODE cover) (live debut)

05. Bringin' On The Heartbreak

06. Switch 625

07. Just Like '73

08. Rocket

09. Rock On (David Essex cover) (first time live since 2019)

10. White Lightning (first time live since 1993)

11. Foolin'

12. Slang

13. Promises

14. Armageddon It

15. Love Bites

16. Rock Of Ages

17. Photograph

18. Hysteria

19. Pour Some Sugar On Me

Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

In January 2025, DEF LEPPARD released a cover of Ben E. King's 1961 classic "Stand By Me". All proceeds from the song went to FireAid, which raises money for those impacted by the fires that swept through Los Angeles in January 2025.

DEF LEPPARD's version of the song is featured in the Netflix film "Bank Of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger", which was released in January 2025. The band can be seen performing the track before the credits.

DEF LEPPARD's "Just Like 73" single, featuring a guest guitar solo from RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello, was made available in June 2024.

DEF LEPPARD's 12th studio album, "Diamond Star Halos", came out in 2022. A year later, the band followed it up with "Drastic Symphonies", a collection of reimagining of some of DEF LEPPARD's greatest hits with London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road. The album spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Current Classical chart.

In late 2024, DEF LEPPARD guitarist Vivian Campbell underwent a bone marrow transplant as part of his treatment plan for Hodgkin's lymphoma, with which he was diagnosed in 2013.

In June 2025, Campbell revealed that he is "completely in remission" from the cancer of the lymphatic system.

Campbell — who before joining DEF LEPPARD in 1992 was well known for his work with DIO and WHITESNAKE — went public with his Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in June 2013.

Vivian underwent three separate spells of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, only for his Hodgkin's lymphoma to return.

Seven years ago, Campbell underwent spine surgery.

Vivian and his DEF LEPPARD bandmates were finally inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in March 2019 — 14 years after the British rockers first became eligible.