Watch: DISTURBED Accidentally Sets Off Sprinklers With Pyro During Houston Concert

The members of DISTURBED got "a surprise rain shower" during their concert last night (Thursday, July 27).

While performing the pyro-fueled set closer "Inside The Fire" at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas, DISTURBED's blazing fiery production "set off the fire suppression system onstage at the end of the set for a surprise rain shower onstage," DISTURBED frontman David Draiman explained in a tweet.

Draiman seemingly laughed off the incident, typing "lol" and adding "Good times".

Back in 2016, David told the Rock 100.5 The KATT radio station about DISTURBED's pyrotechnics-laden stage show: "We blow it up pretty good, that's for sure. We go through a lot of accelerant [laughs] up there. It gets hot. But we love it. We live for it. And certainly the fans seem to be responding to the pyrotechnics with a lot of excitement, so we're excited to bring it to 'em."

He added: "The most challenging part of it is that when you have that much pyro going on at specific periods of time, it burns off all the oxygen on the deck, so you really need to watch your breathing technique as a singer. I need to make sure I know where I'm taking my breaths, and it's not just for the sake of the music, but for the sake of the pyro hits too, so it's more challenging, for sure."

DISTURBED kicked off the summer 2023 leg of its "Take Back Your Life" North American tour on July 11 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Support on the trek is coming from BREAKING BENJAMIN and JINJER.

In a February 2023 interview with Beef Vegan, Draiman was asked why he and his DISTURBED bandmates chose to embark on a U.S. headlining tour this spring and summer as opposed to making festival appearances, like they had done in the past. He responded: "We love both, but truth be told is that when you finally decide to headline, you can bring out all your toys, and you don't have to share it with anybody. [Laughs] When you're in a festival environment, you have a whole bunch of really high-caliber bands who are performing at the top of their game, and they're trying to bring as much as they can all collectively fit on that deck. And it gets challenging. So when you're doing your thing and that's the primary focus, it really opens up the possibilities."

Released in November, DISTURBED's latest album, "Divisive", was recorded early last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.