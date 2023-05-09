Watch: DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN Delivers Inspirational Speech About Power Of Music

During DISTURBED's May 6 concert at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, frontman David Draiman delivered a powerful speech about listening to heavy metal or hard rock music helps purge emotions like anger and depression.

"All that bullshit people go ahead and spew about hard rock and heavy metal being something that's dark and evil. Such a crock of shit," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "Don't get me wrong — we have colleagues that like to play the dark and evil character. And you know what? They do it pretty goddamn well. But you know what? They are playing a character. It's not for real. Nobody actually sacrifices anything. No one's actually satanic. It's all a bunch of bullshit. It's called entertainment. And even more than that, it's called therapy. Because, ladies and gentlemen, whether you realize it or not, you are now attending the largest group therapy session you will ever attend in your lives.

"Music is incredibly powerful," Draiman continued. "Every single nation on the planet, every religion, anything that is meant to stir something in your soul resonates to some melody, to some piece of music. There's a reason for that.

"And you know what? Sometimes you have to write about dark subject matter, because life is full of dark subject matter," David added. "And the only way that you can face it and the only way that you can conquer it is by looking it dead in the fucking face. Because whether you know it or not, sometimes darkness can show you the light."

There's a moment each night on DISTURBED's current arena tour when the music stops and Draiman calls for the house lights to be turned up. He looks out at the packed-house crowd and asks, "By a show of hands, how many of you have dealt with the demons of addiction or depression or know of someone who has?"

Night after night, the result is the same: the majority of those in attendance — including the four bandmembers standing on stage — raise their hands.

It's an incredibly powerful moment as the band and audience bond over the heartfelt message that follows: "Take a look around this arena," Draiman tells the emotional crowd. "You are not alone. Being taken by addiction and depression is no one's fault. It's not something for you to be embarrassed about or ashamed of. We're in this together."

That was the driving point behind the inspirational video for DISTURBED's No. 1 rock radio hit "A Reason To Fight". The video, which was directed by Rafa Alcantara and released in 2019, saw the two-time-Grammy-nominated band (Draiman, guitarist Dan Donegan, drummer Mike Wengren and bassist John Moyer) working to raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with addiction and mental health.

DISTURBED's latest album, "Divisive", came out last November. The LP was recorded earlier last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.