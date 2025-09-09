Watch: DROWNING POOL Performs 'Bodies' With OFFSET On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' ​

Last night, multi-platinum superstar Offset joined hard rockers DROWNING POOL to perform his genre-crossing smash single "Bodies" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

Joined by Atlanta standout J.I.D. and hit-making producer Bnyx, Offset tore into the hard-rocking "Bodies" from his new "Kiari:Offset" deluxe album — but instead of sampling the iconic whispered hook and grinding guitar from DROWNING POOL's 2001 nü-metal hit of the same name, they had the real thing. Watch the instantly legendary performance below.

DROWNING POOL is officially back in the studio, crafting a brand-new EP set for release in 2026 via SBG Records. This highly anticipated project will mark the next chapter in the band's legacy as they gear up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their landmark debut album, "Sinner".

Since its release in 2001, "Sinner" has become a defining record in modern rock, featuring the anthemic hit "Bodies", which remains a cultural staple across radio, sports arenas, and entertainment to this day. With the 25-year milestone approaching, DROWNING POOL is ready to honor their history while pushing their sound forward.

The forthcoming EP will be a powerful reminder of why DROWNING POOL remains one of rock's most enduring acts.

Further details on the EP, anniversary celebrations, and touring plans will be announced in the coming months.

Known for their iconic anthem "Bodies", DROWNING POOL needs no introduction. This breakout single propelled them to international recognition, leaving an indelible mark on the nu metal landscape. The song's relentless energy and defiant spirit resonated with a generation, becoming an anthem for moshers, metalheads, and fans of electrifying live performances.

Ryan McCombs played a pivotal role in the band's evolution, joining their ranks in the aftermath of the tragic loss of beloved frontman Dave Williams. His powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence breathed new life into DROWNING POOL, solidifying their status as metal titans. Songs like "37 Stitches", "Feel Like I Do" and "Turn So Cold" catapulted them to new heights, earning them a place among the genre's heavyweights.

Yet, DROWNING POOL's story is not just about music; it's a testament to enduring friendships and a shared passion for their craft. Ryan's return to the band in 2023 marks a reunion of kindred spirits, a return to the roots of their musical journey. As he succinctly puts it, "Just being back in the same room together after so many years… was a quick reminder as to why I considered them to be my best friends in the business back in the day."

DROWNING POOL has released two singles in the past year, "Madness", which came out in April, and "Revolution (The Final Amen)", which arrived in September 2024. "Revolution (The Final Amen)" was the first piece of music DROWNING POOL guitarist C.J. Pierce, drummer Mike Luce and bassist Stevie Benton completed with McCombs in 13 years.

This past April, Pierce confirmed to Thomas S. Orwat, Jr. of Rock Interview Series that DROWNING POOL is planning to tour in 2026 in celebration of the 25th anniversary of "Sinner", which was certified platinum within six weeks of its release in 2001, while the CD's first single, "Bodies", was one of the most frequently aired videos on MTV by a new band.

After the release of "Sinner", DROWNING POOL reached out to an ever-greater audience with dynamic performances at Wrestlemania XVIII and Ozzfest during the summers of 2001 and 2002. Unfortunately, their streak of success was not to last. Shortly after rousing the crowd at Ozzfest in Indianapolis, Indiana, on August 3, 2002, vocalist Dave "Stage" Williams was found dead of natural causes on the tour bus.

