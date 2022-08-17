Watch: EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE Joins KORN On Stage In Denver To Perform 'Freak On A Leash'

EVANESCENCE frontwoman Amy Lee joined KORN on stage last night (Tuesday, August 16) at the opening concert of the two bands' joint U.S. tour at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado to perform the latter group's song "Freak On A Leash". Fan-filmed video of her appearance can be seen below.

Lee previously performed "Freak On A Leash" with KORN at the band's "MTV Unplugged" taping more than a decade and a half ago.

KORN and EVANESCENCE's 18-city tour will make stops across the U.S. in Boston, Chicago, Houston and more before wrapping up in Ridgefield, Washington on September 16.

When the trek was first announced in April, Lee said in a statement: "I fell hard into KORN's music in high school. It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band. The chances we've had to play together over the years are special, a part of our history. They remain one of the best live bands I've ever seen. It's an honor and a thrill to go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since '07. We're all really looking forward to this."

KORN is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Requiem", which was released on February 4 via Loma Vista Recordings. The band celebrated the LP's arrival with a special record-release event on February 3 at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles, California. "Requiem Mass" saw the Southern California heavy music pioneers perform an intimate set in front of a 300 attendees.

"Requiem", which was produced by Chris Collier and KORN, entered Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1. The band sold 23,000 equivalent album units in the February 4-10 tracking week, according to Billboard. Of that sum, 20,000 units were from album sales. "Requiem" also landed at No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts. On the all-format Billboard 200, it arrived at No. 14.

EVANESCENCE's new lineup — featuring Emma Anzai of SICK PUPPIES on bass and EVANESCENCE's longtime bassist Tim McCord on guitar — made its live debut on June 5 in Athens, Greece.

EVANESCENCE's latest lineup changes, including the departure of guitarist Jen Majura, were announced in May.

"It has been a very special chapter in the band with our dear friend Jen Majura, but we have decided it's time to go our separate ways," EVANESCENCE said in a statement. "We will always love her and support her, and can't wait to see what she does next! We are so grateful for the good times and great music we made all around the world together."

A month after her dismissal from EVANESCENCE, Majura said that she was still "hurt" by the move and compared the situation to a divorce. She also said that she initially thought it was "a bad joke" when she got a phone call informing her that her services were no longer needed.

Last year, EVANESCENCE released "The Bitter Truth", its first album in 10 years.