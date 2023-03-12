Watch: Ex-DEATH Guitarist PAUL MASVIDAL Joins DEATH TO ALL On Stage In San Diego To Perform 'Flattening Of Emotions'

Paul Masvidal, who toured and recorded with DEATH between 1989 and 1992, joined DEATH TO ALL (DTA) on stage last night (Saturday, March 11) at Brick By Brick in San Diego, California to perform the DEATH classic "Flattening Of Emotions" and second half of the encore, "Pull The Plug". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

DEATH TO ALL features former members of DEATH celebrating the life and music of Chuck Schuldiner.

The current lineup of DEATH TO ALL includes Gene Hoglan (TESTAMENT, DARK ANGEL, DETHKLOK, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD),Steve DiGiorgio (TESTAMENT, CONTROL DENIED, SADUS) on bass and Bobby Koelble on guitar. Max Phelps (CYNIC),who has been touring with DEATH TO ALL, is once again handling the vocal and second-guitar duties.

Earlier today (Sunday, March 12),Paul took to his Instagram to share a few photos of last night's gig, and he included the following message: "I had a blast hangin and jammin' with the DtA homies and fam last night @brickbybricksd in San Diego. It's been over a decade since I last played 'Flattening of Emotions' and 'Pull the Plug' with these guys. DEATH's songs hold up well! Special thanks to Bobby for the mid-song cable swap".

In a 2006 interview with Chaos-Forum, Masvidal, who has led the progressive metal band CYNIC since the late 1980s, stated about Schuldiner: "He was passionate about music and his work. He was a very sensitive person and life was very intense for him. Chuck's songs were very much a reflection of his personality. He really found a voice and style that was truly original. I remember him as an original thinker and interested in the beauty of music. We had a good connection as guitarists."

Regarding how Schuldiner's death affected him from a personal standpoint, Paul said: "I knew about his illness from the beginning and had a sense that it was going to be terminal. When I received the call that he died, I prayed that he was at peace and was able to surrender. I accepted Chuck's passing as his fortune. He exited the body at a young age, but left an indelible impression with his work as an artist. The way of his death was part of his life path, and we all will have our story too."

Schuldiner died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

In recent years, DEATH's storied catalog has undergone a meticulous reissue campaign via Relapse Records.

CYNIC is reportedly in talks with fellow progressive metal icons ATHEIST about embarking on a joint tour together later in the year.