Watch: Ex-FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Drummer JEREMY SPENCER's SEMI-ROTTED Performs Live For First Time

SEMI-ROTTED, the Las Vegas, Nevada-based extreme metal band fronted by former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH drummer Jeremy Spencer, made its live debut this past Thursday (September 14) at The Copa Room in Las Vegas. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

SEMI-ROTTED released the "Deader Than Dead" EP in 2022, featuring a guest appearance by LORNA SHORE's Will Ramos. More recently, SEMI-ROTTED issued the "Blood Bath" single, including an appearance from CANNIBAL CORPSE's George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher. Spencer and SEMI-ROTTED also secured the services of renowned extreme metal drummer Tim Yeung (I AM MORBID, ex-DIVINE HERESY and MORBID ANGEL) and subsequently laid down two studio albums.

In a recent interview with BLABBERMOUTH.NET, Spencer stated about how the addition of Tim Yeung to SEMI-ROTTED came about: "I've known Tim since about 2007 when he was in DIVINE HERESY and DEATH PUNCH was starting out. We'd see him at local shows. That's how I met him. I'd see him on and off at NAMM over the years, and I always thought he was a really nice guy. More importantly, his playing is incredible. I always told him, 'You'll replace me in DEATH PUNCH one day.' I'd always kid him about that. That never happened, thankfully. [Laughs] When it was time to look for the 'guy', he was the guy I wanted. He was my only choice. I would think of other people, but I was like, 'I want Tim. He's fucking amazing and a great guy. I'm just going to reach out and take a stab at it. He's probably busy. He was in MORBID ANGEL and may tell me to get fucked.' [Laughs] He said, 'Dude. I dig the songs.' That struck me first, 'Cool! You dig it.' He said, 'Not only will I record the records, but I will join the band.' I was pretty stoked about that."

Regarding what he is getting out of doing a band like SEMI-ROTTED, Jeremy said: "It's so natural and fun. The lyrics are death metal-style. They're fun. It's the most grotesque shit you can think of, then write it. It's fun. Who doesn't like doing that? [Laughs] I'm having a blast. We're finally starting to get the live machine going, which will be fun."

Asked if he has always wanted to do a band like SEMI-ROTTED, Jeremy said: "I want to do whatever kind of music I want at the given time. After the PSYCHO SYNNER [formerly PSYCHOSEXUAL] thing, I was craving heavy music again. I started buying death metal vinyl and my wife and I would sit around and listen to it while drinking coffee. I said, 'I want to make music like this. I don't know what the fuck it will sound like or how we're going to do it, but I want to do it.' I got Shawn McGhee, our guitar player. We wrote the thing and did it pretty fast. Then we started putting the guys together after that."

As for how he developed his death metal vocals, Jeremy said: "I didn't know what it would sound like when I started putting the vocals to the music. I said, 'How do I want this voice to sound?' What came out came out. Then I thought, 'Shit. I have to learn how to sing.' I started taking lessons from [extreme metal vocal coach] Melissa Cross; she's the best. I practiced in a little closet with a computer setup and in-ear monitors. I'm in there fucking practicing all the time. I've developed it that way."

Jeremy, who co-founded FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH with guitarist Zoltan Bathory, left the band so that he could undergo back surgery in the fall of 2018 that required a significant recovery period.

Spencer's replacement in FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is Charlie "The Engine" Engen. Engen made his recording debut with the band on the "F8" album, which came out in February 2020.