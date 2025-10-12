Watch: KELLY HANSEN Says Emotional Goodbye To FOREIGNER At His Final Show With The Band

Almost five months after Kelly Hansen announced he was stepping down as lead singer of FOREIGNER, he performed his final two shows with the band this past Friday (October 10) and Saturday (October 11) at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

During FOREIGNER's performance on the May 20 season finale of NBC singing competition "The Voice", Hansen announced his departure with a "passing of the torch" to the band's guitarist Luis Maldonado.

Jeff Pilson, bassist and musical director for FOREIGNER, addressed Hansen's exit during last night's concert in Atlantic City, telling the crowd before a performance of the classic FOREIGNER song "I Want To Know What Love Is" (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "You just saw, we are very ready for the future but very excited about the future. But before we do, before we get there, let's acknowledge tonight. This is a big night for us, and in many ways it's very special for me personally because I've been with this guy for 20 years. And usually I talk about what an amazing singer he is, 'cause he is. I talk about what an incredible performer he is, because he really, really, I think, is one of the finest performers in rock. But what I'd like to talk about right now briefly is about what a great human being he is."

Pilson continued: "You guys know how great he sings and performs, but what you don't know is how funny he is, how much he plays my straight man when I prank everybody, which I do as much as I can. You don't know about the in jokes that we have all the time. I mean, this band has its own language. And Kelly and I have 20 years of it. Most of the rest of the band has close to that. So we are a brotherhood, we are a family, and we're a really lucky family because we've got Lou [Gramm, original FOREIGNER singer] and [original FOREIGNER keyboardist] Al [Greenwood] and [classic-era FOREIGNER bass player] Rick [Wills] and everybody who oftentimes comes out and hangs with us and is part of our family. But tonight we are saying a very loving goodbye to someone who has made such a difference with this band, and he's been so important in helping take it to where it's right now. So please help me — a very emotional me, a very emotional all of us — say, one last time, thank you to the man that I'm about to introduce, Mr. Kelly Hansen."

Kelly then stepped up to the front of the stage and told the audience: "Thank you. Thank you very much. I just wanna take a couple of minutes… And I had to bring my phone out with me so I could look at my notes. If I can, I'd like to get all the bandmembers up here. I just wanna do one group hug. Secondly, I just wanna thank the crew. There are many people who, every day, drive long hours in the middle of the night to get here very early in the morning to set up this gear, to set up these lights to make us look and sound as good as we possibly can. And I just wanna take a moment to thank all of the crew, many of whom have been with us a really long time. And I thank you guys. And then, after that, I wanna thank the management of this band.

"So when you're in a band, you want a manager, or managers — Phil Carson and Stewart Young are our managers — and you want managers who push to get things for you as opposed to a guy who doesn't push to get things for you," Hansen continued. "Phil Carson's over here. He's English. And many times we've clashed because he wants to do some crazy bullshit thing and I have to call him out and I have to say, 'No, we can't do it.' And he's still here. This man is a fucking juggernaut and he's 80 years old and he's a motherfucker. Along with Merrie Hart and Stewart, they've just done amazing things for this band over 20 years.

"Still on my list — you guys," Kelly added, referring to the crowd. "If I could even string together the number of times that I've had experiences with fans — or I don't like to call you guys fans; I like to call you guys people who love music, appreciate music. My whole life, since I was 17, it's been great people who come to shows. Thank you for that.

"I have a whole bunch of friends who support me. I have many friends who have traveled a long way to be here tonight, and I wanna say thank you to all of them, because when it comes down to it, it's friends and family — it's friends and family, really.

"And one last thing: I wanna thank my wife. [She] changed my life. I got married for the first time at 59 years old.

"So that's my list," Kelly concluded, while fighting back tears. "And just thank you, guys, for being here. Thank you, guys. And I'm speaking collectively to not only you guys who are here tonight, but whoever might be viewing this on the Internet sometime later. Thank you all for all of your support.

"I've been in this business, I think, about 48, 49 years. I put in my time. I spent 20 years with this fantastic band singing a catalog of songs that a singer couldn't dream of. And thank you."

Hansen told People that he started thinking about leaving FOREIGNER during COVID when he spent more than a year at home, away from the touring lifestyle.

"I started to have the sense of being home," he explained. "I started to say, 'Wow, this is something I haven't had in my life for a very long time. I had this feeling of what it's like to be home and also with a sense of, I feel I have some kind of stability financially and otherwise, where I could start thinking about making a choice that's different than what I'm doing. Although I love what I do, I've been in this business nearly 50 years, and I put in my time."

He added: "I think that Americans, in a way, have a work ethic that says, work till you die, and I thought to myself, I've traveled the world, I've seen a lot of places, I've seen a lot of cultures and I've experienced how other people in other countries approach living and the style of living. I said to myself, I want to enjoy and live my life. I have many other passions and pursuits."

Looking ahead to what his like post-FOREIGNER might look like, Hansen said: "I really am not troubled by living a smaller life. I really am not. I mean, I've lived, my whole life has been loud music and bright lights and a lot of shit and I spent a lot of my time trying to avoid fucking landmines, and I don't want to have to do that. I just want to live my life with my friends and my family and just dig it."

This past May, Kelly told Terrie Carr of WDHA-FM 105.5 FM about his decision to retire from FOREIGNER: "Well, let me just be clear — for me, it's gonna stop. I'm doing all the shows through the end of the summer, and then our rhythm guitar player [Luis Maldonado], who's very talented guy, great singer, great musician, he's been in the band almost five years, he's going to be the new lead vocalist of the band. So I'm stepping away. I'm passing the mic. So this will be my last year as the lead singer of the band, but I am gonna do all the shows through the summer."

Asked by Carr when he knew that "this is gonna be it for me", Hansen said: "Well, I brought the idea of me finally letting go to [FOREIGNER's founding guitarist] Mick Jones in 2022. So we talked about it, and he was very supportive. He didn't want me to leave. And we've done so many great things together. But I felt like [since] I've been in this business almost 50 years, I've been in the band 20 years and I'm singing a catalog of songs that every singer couldn't even dream of having. But it's a very demanding catalog of songs, and it doesn't get easier. I mean, the song demand never changes, but as you age, you change. And I don't wanna be out there doing these songs less than the best I can or that the songs deserve. So what we decided to do was when we started kind of putting things in motion, it made all the sense in the world to go inside the band to a guy who's been with the band almost five years, who's an amazing vocalist, and have him be the singer. And it just all made sense to do it that way. And then we were talking about how we were gonna make this transition, and 'The Voice' called us and they said, 'We want you to play on our finale show.' And I had the idea. I called my manager, I said, 'Why don't we do the handoff live on 'The Voice'?' And he thought that was a great idea, and 'The Voice' just thought that was a great idea. And so that's how we made it happen. It was really serendipitous."

Asked how he thinks it's going to feel for him to play his final FOREIGNER concert, Kelly said: "I don't even wanna think about it, because I know the whole tour's gonna be emotionally up and down. It's gonna be a blast and I know there's gonna be some surprises and it's gonna be really fun.

"When you play a show, at least for me, in order to communicate the music and the songs and the lyrics, you have to open yourself up emotionally to get that out," he explained. "But what that does is that also opens it for stuff to come in, and so you're very raw, and that means that any emotion you feel will be right on top, just bubbling right on the top. So hopefully I can hold it together and do it."

Kelly also talked about his future plans, including a possible continuation of some of the philanthropic work that he has done with FOREIGNER. He said: "I don't have any concrete plans for right now. First thing I'm gonna do is I'm gonna take a break. And then I'm looking forward to where the wind takes me. There are a lot of possibilities. I mean, the band has been working with Shriners [Hospitals For Children] and the Grammy Foundation for 15 years, bringing choirs on stage during 'I Want To Know What Love Is', which I've really loved. And I think we get the better end of the deal because they raised recognition about the lack of funding for school music programs, and we get to see the looks on their faces when they're on stage, maybe for the first time in front of thousands of people. And it's really amazing to see that. So I hope maybe that will happen for me in some way. But like I said, for right now, no concrete plans."

When Hansen announced his departure from FOREIGNER on May 20, he said in a statement: "Being the voice of FOREIGNER has been one of the greatest honors of my life. But it's time to pass the mic. Luis has the voice, the energy and the soul to carry these songs into the future. I couldn't be prouder to hand this off to him."

Jones said that "in 1976, my goal was to assemble the finest group of musicians I could find" and "Results have shown that it worked!" He added that "about thirty years later, Jason Bonham encouraged me to do it all over again and create a brand-new FOREIGNER, and the magic was still there," explaining that "I was especially fortunate in the choice of lead singer."

In the statement, Jones called Hansen "one of the best" frontmen in music and said he "breathed new life into our songs" over a 20-year span. "His boundless energy and flawless talent has helped us climb the mountain and set up the opportunity for FOREIGNER vocalist and guitarist Luis Maldonado to bring us home," Jones said. "I wish Kelly great happiness in his next endeavors after our summer tour, and I look forward to welcoming Luis to his new position."

Before Luis joined FOREIGNER, he was best known as the guitarist for TRAIN and for his work with Lisa Marie Presley. He now steps into the spotlight as FOREIGNER's new lead singer. Maldonado brings a rich blend of vocal power, stage charisma, and musical versatility that makes him a natural fit to lead the next chapter of the band's journey.

"This music has been part of my life for as long as I can remember," said Maldonado. "I'm ready to honor FOREIGNER's legacy and bring my heart to every performance."

Hansen joined FOREIGNER in 2005 and played a crucial role in revitalizing the band's live presence. His powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence helped introduce FOREIGNER's timeless hits to a new generation of fans across the globe.

FOREIGNER replaced original singer Lou Gramm with Hansen. Jones, the only remaining original member of FOREIGNER, suffered from some health issues beginning in 2011, eventually resulting in heart surgery in 2012. In February 2024, Jones revealed on social media that he was battling Parkinson's disease, which explained his absence from FOREIGNER's live shows since 2022.