Watch: Ex-SKID ROW Singer ERIK GRÖNWALL Rejoins H.E.A.T On Stage In Madrid

Ex-SKID ROW singer Erik Grönwall rejoined his former band H.E.A.T on stage this past Friday (May 23) at La Riviera in Madrid, Spain to perform three songs: "Breaking The Silence", "Inferno" and "Living On The Run". Fan-filmed video of the show — which was professionally recorded for future DVD and Blu-ray release — can be seen below.

Grönwall sang on four H.E.A.T studio albums — "Address The Nation" (2012),"Tearing Down The Walls" (2014),"Into The Great Unknown" (2017) and "H.E.A.T II" (2020).

H.E.A.T announced in October 2020 that Grönwall was exiting the band after a decade-long tenure and he was being replaced by H.E.A.T's original vocalist Kenny Leckremo.

Grönwall said at the time: "H.E.A.T has really been a place for me to grow as an individual, singer and frontman. The guys recruited this young Swedish 'Idol' guy and believed more in me and my potential than I did myself. I am forever grateful for that.

"Gentlemen it's been a pleasure touring the world with you. I've learned a lot from you, and you've made me stronger. I look forward to build more memories with you, just not collectively as H.E.A.T".

Leckremo appeared on the band's first two studio albums, "H.E.A.T" (2008) and "Freedom Rock" (2010),as well as the band's latest effort, "Welcome To The Future", which arrived on April 25 via earMUSIC.

Earlier this month, Grönwall left Michael Schenker's European tour in order to return home to Sweden and be with his ailing father.

Schenker was touring in support of his recently released "My Years With UFO" album celebrating the 50th anniversary of Michael's years with UFO.

Grönwall is the featured singer on the "Mother Mary" song on "My Years With UFO", which also includes a guest appearance by GUNS N' ROSES' Slash on guitar.

In March 2024, Grönwall — who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021 — announced his departure from SKID ROW. He said at the time that he decided that the travel and rigors of the road were not conducive to his overall health and recovery, and he wanted to focus on a lifestyle that is more amenable for his well-being, healing and family.

This past January, Grönwall was full of praise for H.E.A.T keyboardist Jona Tee, writing in an online post: "I had the privilege of getting to know Jona when I joined his band, H.E.A.T, back in 2010. We shared an amazing 10-year journey together, and along the way, he became my best friend. One of the greatest gifts and what I value the most from my time with H.E.A.T was the bond we built, it's a friendship I'll always treasure.⠀

"Now, I know many of you often give me credit for the music I release, but let me be very clear: I wouldn't be anywhere near the artist or singer I am today without Jona Tee.⠀He produces everything for my YouTube channel and nearly all my releases. He plays almost every instrument on those tracks. And, quite simply, he's a musical genius. He's also an incredible songwriter!

"Jona constantly pushes me to deliver my absolute best. He challenges me, calls me out when I'm bitching (I do the same - tough love is the best love),and never lets me settle for less than my potential. Honestly, working with him is one of the biggest honors in my career. He's also the godfather of my son."

