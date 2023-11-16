Watch: EXODUS Kicks Off Fall 2023 U.S Tour In Fort Lauderdale

San Francisco Bay Area metallers EXODUS kicked off their fall 2023 U.S. tour with FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, DARKEST HOUR and UNDEATH last night (Wednesday, November 15) at Revolution in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

A month ago, EXODUS singer Steve "Zetro" Souza shared a graphic promoting VIP upgrades for the band's fall 2023 run with FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, DARKEST HOUR and UNDEATH, and he included the following message: "It's coming quick everyone!!! We are rampaging through the states with our new friends @fitforanautopsy @darkest_hour_official and @undeathny find the venue that's closest to you and come have one of the heaviest nights of your life !!!

"On this tour EXODUS will be playing deep cuts and actually opening with a song we haven't played in Over 32 years and one we have never ever played live !!!

"Get your tickets and get your VIPs , because EXODUS' meet and greet is un like no other !! ask someone who's been to one of our meet and greets they will tell you!

"Looking forward to seeing everyone in the pit for a night violence and mayhem in the best of ways !!"

The tour will conclude on December 10 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania.

EXODUS is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Persona Non Grata", which arrived in November 2021 via Nuclear Blast.

"Persona Non Grata" was recorded at a studio in Lake Almanor, California and was engineered by Steve Lagudi and EXODUS. It was produced by EXODUS and was mixed by Andy Sneap. For the third time in the band's history, they returned to Swedish artist Pär Olofsson to create the album artwork.

"Persona Non Grata" was the follow-up to 2014's "Blood In Blood Out", which was the San Francisco Bay Area thrashers' first release since the departure of the group's lead singer of nine years, Rob Dukes, and the return of Steve "Zetro" Souza, who previously fronted EXODUS from 1986 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2004.

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY released its sixth album, "Oh What The Future Holds", in January 2022 via Nuclear Blast.