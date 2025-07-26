Watch: Fans Turn Birmingham's BLACK SABBATH Bench Into Makeshift Memorial For OZZY OSBOURNE

Fans have been gathering at the Black Sabbath Bench, a tourist attraction close to the Black Sabbath Bridge, two of many Birmingham, United Kingdom landmarks dedicated to Ozzy Osbourne and his BLACK SABBATH bandmates, in the days after the news broke on Tuesday that the legendary heavy metal singer had died at the age of 76. According to The New York Times, some fans had laid bouquets at the bench's base, while others had left homemade signs with tributes. Some conveyed the pride of his home city ("Birmingham forever – Ozzy, you rock!"),while others highlighted Osbourne's global appeal ("Gracias Ozzy!"; "Thank you for the music - from me and all your fans in Bulgaria"). "You have touched millions, my whole life your music has played almost as if raising me", another message read.

Drake, the Canadian rapper, who was in Birmingham on tour, also stopped by the Black Sabbath Bench — which features cut-out figures of the four BLACK SABBATH bandmembers — and reportedly poured some tequila on the ground next to the bench to pay homage to Osbourne.

"I just came out to pay respects to someone who lived it to the fullest," Drake told The New York Times.

Drake also reportedly posted and deleted a photo of the bench filled with flowers, signs, photos and heartfelt messages to Osbourne. "Drank with the NY Times last night for Ozzy," he wrote in his Instagram caption.

At his concert on Wednesday (July 23) at Utilita Arena Birmingham, Drake paid tribute to Ozzy by walking out to BLACK SABBATH's "Iron Man" and telling the crowd: "Hey Birmingham! Rest in peace to the legendary Ozzy Osbourne."

The Black Sabbath Bench features the names Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward engraved in the wood, while the stone next to it is engraved with the band’s name.

In March 2024, the Black Sabbath Bench was returned to the Birmingham city center following a major refurbishment that included brand new heads for all bandmembers.

The heavy metal bench was first installed by Westside Business Improvement District on the renamed Black Sabbath Bridge across the canal on the city's "golden mile" of Broad Street back in June 2019. Since then, the bench has arguably become Birmingham and the West Midlands' biggest-used piece of "engagement public art". It was removed in early February 2024 but was returned in late March 2024 to its much-visited spot.

The handmade stainless steel bench was forged in the city by Gateway Steel Fabrications and features images of Osbourne, Iommi, Butler and Ward with the words "Geezer. Ozzy. Tony. Bill. Made in Birmingham 1968" etched on it.

BLACK SABBATH super-fan Mohammed Osama came up with the idea and worked closely with Westside Business Improvement District on the project.

The bench's artwork was created by Egyptian artist Tarek Abdelkawi.

Ozzy died Tuesday morning (July 22),his family announced in a statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the family said.

No cause of death was given, but Osbourne had battled a number of health issues over the past several years, including Parkinson's disease and injuries he sustained from a late-night fall in 2019.

Ozzy's death came a little more than two weeks after he took the stage for his final performance with BLACK SABBATH at Villa Park in the band's original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom. They performed four songs for more than 40,000 people in the stadium and 5.8 million more on a livestream. Ozzy also played a five-song solo set while seated in a bat-adorned throne.

Ozzy's family reality television show "The Osbournes" won a 2002 Primetime Emmy.

In 2006, Osbourne and the other members of the original BLACK SABBATH were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Ozzy was also inducted into the Rock Hall as a solo artist in 2024.

Osbourne won several Grammys, including one in 1993 for his solo song "I Don't Want To Change The World".

Ozzy and his wife and manager Sharon started their annual tour — Ozzfest — in 1996 after he was rejected from the lineup of what at the time was the top touring music festival, Lollapalooza. The first traveling version of Ozzfest in 1997 included MARILYN MANSON and PANTERA as part of the lineup.

Osbourne leaves behind his wife, three children from his first marriage (including an adopted son from his first wife's previous relationship),and three with Sharon: Jack, Kelly and Aimee.