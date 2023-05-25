Watch: FOO FIGHTERS Play First Official Concert With New Drummer JOSH FREESE

FOO FIGHTERS played their first official concert with new drummer Josh Freese Wednesday night (May 24) at Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook in Gilford, New Hampshire. The band launched the 21-song set with "Rescued", the lead single from FOO FIGHTERS' upcoming album, "But Here We Are", and performed three other cuts from the LP, "Under You", "Nothing At All" and the title track. The rest of the concert included the first performance of "Cold Day In The Sun" in five years, and frontman Dave Grohl's daughter Violet joining the band onstage for "Shame Shame".

The setlist was as follows:

01. Rescued (live debut)

02. Walk

03. No Son Of Mine

04. Learn To Fly

05. Times Like These

06. Under You (live debut)

07. The Pretender

08. But Here We Are (live debut)

09. Breakout

10. The Sky Is A Neighborhood

11. My Hero

12. This Is A Call

13. All My Life

14. Nothing At All (live debut)

15. Shame Shame (with Violet Grohl)

16. These Days

17. Cold Day In The Sun

18. Monkey Wrench

19. Best Of You

20. Aurora

21. Everlong

FOO FIGHTERS will next perform this Friday (May 26) at the Boston Calling festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston, Massachusetts. There will also be a few other festival stops, including Bonnaroo in June, Festival D'Ete De Quebec in July, Outside Lands in August, the Ohana, also in August, and Chicago's Riot Fest in September.

The band revealed Freese as part of its new touring lineup on Sunday (May 21) during a pre-tour livestream called "Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts". Freese was unveiled as the drummer during the livestream after comedic cameos by Flea of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, Tommy Lee of MÖTLEY CRÜE and Danny Carey of TOOL.

Freese was most recently drumming for Danny Elfman but was recently replaced by Ilan Rubin. Freese was also touring with THE OFFSPRING up until last year, with former SUICIDAL TENDENCIES drummer Brandon Pertzborn stepping in to officially replace him a couple of weeks ago.

Freese replaces longtime FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away in March 2022 at the age of 50.

Freese previously played with the FOO FIGHTERS at the tribute concerts to Hawkins in 2022.

Freese is a veteran session drummer who has performed with GUNS N' ROSES, A PERFECT CIRCLE, PUDDLE OF MUDD, NINE INCH NAILS, WEEZER, PARAMORE, THE REPLACEMENTS, Sting and THE VANDALS, among many others. He has also played more than 300 recordings ranging in genres from pop to rock to country.

FOO FIGHTERS' 11th album, "But Here We Are", will be released on June 2 on Roswell/RCA.

Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Colombia, shortly before FOO FIGHTERS were due to play a festival in Bogotá.

No cause of death was announced, although a toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body, including opioids, marijuana and anti-depressants.

Investigators did not say whether the mix of drugs was a factor.

Hawkins had been the FOO FIGHTERS drummer for 25 years, taking over from original drummer William Goldsmith in 1997. He is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

FOO FIGHTERS staged two tribute concerts in honor of Hawkins. The first tribute concert took place September 3, 2022 at London's Wembley Stadium. A Los Angeles concert was held on September 27, 2022 and raised money for Musicares and Music Support charities and served as a farewell party for Hawkins's adopted hometown.

Other notable tributes to come in the months following Hawkins's death included a segment at last year's Grammy Awards, a drum circle in Taylor's hometown, and a live performance of the FOO FIGHTERS song "My Hero" by more than 1,000 musicians.

