Watch: Former MEGADETH Members DAVID ELLEFSON And JEFF YOUNG Perform 'Peace Sells' With DEAD GROOVE In Phoenix

Former MEGADETH members David Ellefson and Jeff Young joined DEAD GROOVE on stage this past Thursday (September 7) at The Blooze in Phoenix, Arizona to perform the MEGADETH classic "Peace Sells". Fan-filmed video of their appearance can be seen below.

DEAD GROOVE is a Los Angeles-based rock and roll band founded in 2020 by drummer Fred Aching, who plays with Ellefson and Young in KINGS OF THRASH, and bassist/vocalist Holly West, with Peruvian guitarist and producer Cesar Salaverry.

KINGS OF THRASH recently completed a couple of tours during which it performed MEGADETH's classic albums "Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!" and "So Far, So Good… So What!" A live CD/DVD package called "Best Of The West…Live At The Whisky A Go Go" was recorded and filmed live at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on October 15, 2022 and was released this past March via Cleopatra Records. The DVD, which was directed by Michael Sarna for Inmotion Entertainment, includes an appearance by another former MEGADETH member, Chris Poland (guitar).

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH more than two years ago after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.

David was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

In 2004, Ellefson filed an $18.5-million lawsuit against Dave Mustaine, alleging the MEGADETH leader shortchanged him on profits and backed out of a deal to turn Megadeth Inc. over to him when the band broke up in 2002. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH in 2010.

Young's entire career with MEGADETH was spent recording and touring in support of the band's 1988 platinum-selling album "So Far, So Good...So What!"

Jeff made headlines in December 2009 for accusing Mustaine of, among other things, "dissing, exaggerating and just plain lying on some level about nearly every talented musician that has passed through his dysfunctional little ensemble." He also disputed Mustaine's claim in an interview that Young's drug problem led to MEGADETH's 1988 Australian tour being called off and the group being "banned" from performing in the country.

In some recent interviews, Ellefson suggested that the upcoming original material from KINGS OF THRASH, which also includes guitarist/vocalist Chaz Leon, may be released under a different moniker. "Because, look, it doesn't have to be thrash," he told KNAC.COM. "It doesn't even have to be from a MEGADETH origin, really. Even though that was kind of the origin story, it doesn't have to sound like that. It should be us, who we are now today, I think. So, we've decided KINGS OF THRASH, for sure, is this [touring project] playing the music of yesterday. And then we're just deciding now, okay, this new music, to fit within that, should it be Jeff Young and David Ellefson doing something together? You know — ELLEFSON-YOUNG."

Great way to end the night at The Blooze Bar. David Ellefson and Jeff Young joining Dead Groove Band playing “Peace Sells.” Huge thank you to all the bands, Rock ‘n Free Live, the venue bar staff / amazing sound engineers and to all those who came out to support live music 🤘 Incredible night! Kings of Thrash

