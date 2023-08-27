Watch: FOZZY Performs 'Judas' At AEW 'All In' Wrestling Event At London's Wembley Stadium

FOZZY, the band fronted by wrestling superstar Chris Jericho, performed earlier tonight (Sunday, August 27) at the "AEW All In" wrestling event in front of 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Jericho, who also wrestled at "All In", revealed this past Tuesday (August 22) that he and the rest of FOZZY would perform their hit song "Judas" — which he has been using as his AEW entrance theme — at this weekend's event.

"For the first time ever, I'm going to sing myself to the ring with FOZZY playing live," Jericho said. "We are going to be playing 'Judas' live for you in Wembley Stadium at 'All In'."

Jericho and the the rest of FOZZY played through the first chorus of "Judas" while the crowd did its customary singalong. Jericho would end up losing to his opponent, Will Ospreay, in a singles match at "All In".

FOZZY also performed at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on Friday, August 25. Jericho said these were FOZZY's two biggest appearances to date.

"So it's going to be a huge weekend," Jericho said in his video message on Tuesday. "Not just for AEW, not just for Chris Jericho, but for FOZZY as well. Our two biggest shows ever."

Joining FOZZY at the "Spotlight On London" live show at O2 Forum Kentish Town were special guests MASSIVE WAGONS and the KRIS BARRAS BAND.

This past spring, FOZZY spent time on the road with UGLY KID JOE as part of the latter band's first tour of the United States in 27 years.

In January 2022, FOZZY parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Fontsere and replaced him with Grant Brooks (THROUGH FIRE).

Fontsere was a founding member of FOZZY, having formed the group in 1999 with Jericho and Rich Ward (guitar).

When FOZZY announced Fontsere's departure, the band said that he was "stepping down to focus on his family and other projects."

FOZZY is Jericho, Brooks, Ward, Billy Grey (guitar) and P.J. Farley (bass).