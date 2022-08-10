Watch Full Video Of METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Hosting 'The Original Monster Kids' Panel At 'Midsummer Scream'

METALLICA guitarist and horror memorabilia collector Kirk Hammett moderated "The Original Monster Kids" panel at Midsummer Scream, the world's largest Halloween and horror convention, which made its return to the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California last month.

The 90-minute panel took place on Saturday, July 30 and featured family members of some of the most iconic monsters in cinematic history, including Sara Karloff, daughter of Boris Karloff; Ron Chaney, grandson and great-grandson of Lon Chaney Jr. and Sr.; Lynne Lugosi Sparks, granddaughter of Bela Lugosi; and Victoria Price, daughter of Vincent Price. All of them shared personal family stories, photos, and "perhaps a home movie or two," according to an official announcement. Hammett is a longtime friend of the Karloff, Lugosi, Chaney and Price families.

The Nights Of HorrorYouTube channel has uploaded video of the entire "The Original Monster Kids" panel from this year's Midsummer Scream. Check it out below.

When Kirk's involvement with Midsummer Scream was first announced in April, executive producer said: "We couldn't be more excited about bringing this panel to the community. Through the years, we have hosted some pretty spectacular moments on our stage. Having these kids and grandkids of such important horror and pop-culture icons is not only a thrill, but also important and a very special look into the private lives of Hollywood royalty."

"The Original Monster Kids" presentation took place in the main stage ballroom at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Hammett released a coffee table book in 2012 called "Too Much Horror Business" that featured photos of his extensive collection of monster and horror memorabilia. He displayed a portion of his collection in the "Kirk's Crypt" exhibition during the 2012 and 2013 Orion Music + More festivals. The METALLICA guitarist is also known as the Fear FestEvil horror convention organizer.

Hammett previously stated about the parallels between horror movies and heavy metal: "Heavy metal and horror movies come from the same sources, they come from the same seeds, they have a lot of the same imagery and subject matter and whatnot. And for myself, part of the appeal of horror movies is coming in contact with my own mortality but not having to pay the price. Or, like, reliving a death or something without having to go through the actual experience. Bringing yourself to a point where you're maybe in a state of fear, but for your own pleasure."

He continued: "Watching a good horror movie makes my adrenaline go. And for me, it's great, it's the ultimate. I mean, some people like action films. Me, [I like] horror movies."

As previously reported, Hammett's first solo release, "Portals", arrived on April 23. The all-instrumental four-song EP was made available digitally and on CD and "ocean blue" vinyl for Record Store Day. The effort was recorded in Los Angeles, Paris, and Oahu and was produced by Hammett, who drew inspiration for the songs from horror movies, classical music, and the work of Ennio Morricone, whose "The Ecstasy Of Gold" has been opening METALLICA live shows since 1983.