Watch: GENE SIMMONS, JOSH HOMME, CHAD SMITH Perform At DEAN DELRAY's 2026 Tribute To BON SCOTT Era Of AC/DC

February 3, 2026 marked comedian Dean Delray's 60th birthday and the final edition of his legendary Bon Scott / AC/DC tribute show.

Billed as a very special, one-night-only event, the evening blended stand-up comedy and a live tribute to Scott, celebrating the iconic AC/DC frontman at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The first hour of the show was stand-up comedy with Bill Burr and Dean Delray, followed by a two-hour tribute to the Bon Scott era of AC/DC.

This final tribute featured an incredible lineup of rock 'n' roll heavyweights, including Josh Homme (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE),Gene Simmons (KISS),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Steve Gorman (THE BLACK CROWES),Larry "Ler" LaLonde (PRIMUS),Billy Rowe (BUCKCHERRY, JETBOY) and Mike Inez (ALICE IN CHAINS),with Dean Delray handling lead vocals.

Fan-filmed video of the event can be seen below.

For more than 40 years, Delray has assembled an annual celebration of Bon Scott alongside his musician friends, evolving into a true who's who of rock 'n' roll. Over the years, past performers have included Dave Lombardo (SLAYER),Josh Freese (FOO FIGHTERS, NINE INCH NAILS),Bill Burr, Brad Wilk, Greg Dulli, Juliette Lewis, Larry "Ler" LaLonde, Billy Rowe, Scott Ian (ANTHRAX),Scott Holiday, Steve Gorman and Mike Inez, among many others.

Bon Scott died on February 19, 1980 in London, England. He choked to death on his own vomit while sleeping in a friend's car. According to the AC/DC FAQ web site, he and the friend, a musician named Alisdair Kinnear, had been drinking the evening of February 19 and Bon apparently fell asleep during the ride home. Kinnear could not wake Bon, so he left him in the car to sleep. Kinnear awoke early in the evening on February 20, checked on Bon, and found him unconscious in the car. Bon could not be revived, and was pronounced dead.

In a 2010 interview, AC/DC guitarist Angus Young stated about Bon's influence on the band 30 years after the singer's death: "I think it's just something that is part of you. It's like you lost someone close to you, in your family or a very close friend. You've always got that feeling they're there but you just, I suppose, miss them in the physical sense. There's always memories that keep coming back to you, and it doesn't matter what the situation is. You could be traveling, you could be relaxing somewhere, or going to play or being in the studio, there's always something that reminds you."

Bon Scott sang on AC/DC's first six studio albums, including "High Voltage", "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap", "Let There Be Rock" and "Highway To Hell".