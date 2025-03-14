Watch: GENE SIMMONS Reads The Weather On Los Angeles TV Station

On Thursday (March 13),KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons took over Los Angeles meteorologist Adam Krueger's weekend report on Fox 11.

Wearing a denim shirt, sunglasses and a black cap, Gene opened the segment opened by roasting Krueger ("You look much better in real life than you do on TV"),while Kreuger slipped in relevant KISS puns and lyrics into the forecast, including "There's been a lot of rain lately, and the rain you drive us wild, we'll drive you crazy talking about this rain," borrowing a line from the KISS classic "Rock And Roll All Nite". Simmons seemingly approved, telling Kreuger, "Hey, I wrote that. I like that.'

After the broadcast, Krueger shared some behind-the-scenes photos with the rock legend on Instagram and wrote, "Do weather with @genesimmons" along with a checkmark emoji.

This is not the first time Gene has tried his hand at meteorology. Lat September, he joined KTLA 5 Morning News to read the seven-day forecast.

Simmons and his solo band, aptly named GENE SIMMONS BAND, will kick off a U.S. tour on April 3 in Anaheim.

In addition to Simmons, the GENE SIMMONS BAND members include guitarists Brent Woods (WILDSIDE, SEBASTIAN BACH, VINCE NEIL) and Zach Throne (COREY TAYLOR) alongside drummer Brian Tichy (LYNCH MOB, THE DEAD DAISIES, WHITESNAKE, BILLY IDOL, FOREIGNER, PRIDE & GLORY, SLASH'S SNAKEPIT).

Back in 2017 and 2018, the GENE SIMMONS BAND played a number of shows with a lineup that consisted of Simmons alongside guitarist/bassist Jeremy Asbrock, guitarist Ryan Cook, guitarist Phil Shouse and drummer Brent Fitz.

KISS played the final concert of its "End Of The Road" farewell tour on December 2, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.