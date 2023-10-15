Watch: GLENN HUGHES Kicks Off 'Classic Deep Purple Live' U.K. Tour In Holmfirth

Legendary DEEP PURPLE bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes kicked off his 11-date "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live" U.K. tour on October 10 at Picturedrome in Holmfirth. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

Last week, Hughes announced that he will perform DEEP PURPLE-only material with his "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live" nationwide USA tour beginning in February 2024. Support on the trek will come from ENUFF Z'NUFF and BAD MARRIAGE.

The tour promises to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his tenure in MKIII and MKIV incarnations of DEEP PURPLE — one of music history’s most seminal and influential rock and roll groups.

Glenn kicked off his summer 2023 U.S. tour on August 16 at The Landis in Vineland, New Jersey. Two days later, he teamed up with legendary Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen for a U.S. co-headlining run. On that tour, Glenn performed DEEP PURPLE's legendary rock album "Burn" and also played DEEP PURPLE MKIII and MKIV songs.

Glenn's band features Søren Andersen (guitar),Ash Sheehan (drums) and Bob Fridzema (keyboards).

Hughes spent key years of his career as the beloved bassist and vocalist of DEEP PURPLE, appearing on the classic albums "Burn", "Stormbringer" and "Come Taste the Band". More recently, he played various hits and deep cuts from the DEEP PURPLE catalog, including "Burn", "Stormbringer", "Sail Away" and "Smoke On The Water", as part of his "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live" tour, which was launched in 2017.

In late 2020, Hughes told Eonmusic that DEEP PURPLE's 2016 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, where he was honored along with other former and current members of the band, "was a little difficult, because of, let's call it personality problems. It was David [Coverdale, former DEEP PURPLE singer] and I holding hands, and the other guys, unfortunately," he said. "We just don't get along with the other guys at all. So, we kept ourselves to ourselves — David and Glenn, with our wives — and it was great. David and I, what a great time. And we closed the show with CHEAP TRICK and Sheryl Crow, and our friends in CHICAGO.

"You know, it's a touchy subject," he continued. "It was not an easy night for us. If you look at the body language, it's pretty obvious. But again, David and I have been thick and thin for so long; I just dearly love him. Regarding DEEP PURPLE, I have no idea what they're doing, and I don't really care."

Hughes's comments came less than two months after David expressed his exasperation at PURPLE over how he and Glenn were treated by their former band ahead of the Rock Hall induction. The singer, who played with DEEP PURPLE along with Hughes from 1973 to 1976, said: "Glenn Hughes and I were told, 'Well, we don't want you singing with us.' Initially, I'd spoken to Ian [Gillan] about coming up and singing the backgrounds of 'Smoke On The Water', because originally they were going to close the show. So, that suddenly was pulled. They tried to stop us doing speeches, and my wife was fucking furious, apart from the fact she spent a fortune on posh dresses. [Laughs]"

DEEP PURPLE's first three lineups were inducted into the Rock Hall, including guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, drummer Ian Paice, keyboardist Jon Lord, and various singers and bassists — Rod Evans, Gillan, Roger Glover, Coverdale and Hughes.

DEEP PURPLE's acceptance speeches included turns from Gillan, Glover, Paice, Coverdale and Hughes before the then-lineup of DEEP PURPLE — Gillan, Glover, Paice, guitarist Steve Morse and keyboardist Don Airey — took the stage and played a short set consisting of "Highway Star", "Green Onions" (with an image of Lord behind them),"Hush" and "Smoke On The Water".