Watch: GODSMACK And EXTREME Cover AC/DC's 'Highway To Hell' In Camden

EXTREME joined GODSMACK on stage last night (Saturday, October 28) at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey to perform the AC/DC classic "Highway To Hell".

Camden was the final date of a four-show East Coast run EXTREME played as the support act for GODSMACK.

Prior to launching into "Highway To Hell", GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna told the crowd: "I would like to invite our Boston brothers back up on the stage to play a song with us. Ladies and gentlemen, light it up for EXTREME."

GODSMACK kicked off its 2023 U.S. tour on May 4 at the 107.9 KBPI Birthday Bash at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado.

GODSMACK's eighth studio album, "Lighting Up The Sky" was released in February via BMG. The LP was co-produced by Erna and Andrew "Mudrock" Murdock (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, ALICE COOPER).

The first single from "Lighting Up The Sky", "Surrender", which arrived in September 2022, marked the first release from GODSMACK in four years, following their globally acclaimed and gold-certified 2018 album "When Legends Rise", which earned the Erna-fronted outfit a No. 1 spot across U.S. Hard Rock, Rock, and Alternative album charts.

GODSMACK will embark on a "stripped-down" U.S. tour in early 2024.

EXTREME's new album, "Six", came out on June 9 via earMUSIC. "Six" landed at position No. 10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with first-week sales of 12,500 copies. The set marked the band's first studio album since 2008. The act was last in the Top 10 with "III Sides To Every Story", which debuted and peaked at No. 10 back in October 1992.

The first single from "Six" was "Rise", which has seen unprecedented success following its debut in March alongside a fiery music video which has received over three and a half million views to date. The critically acclaimed song has earned praise from international top tier media outlets, including Consequence, Classic Rock, Music Radar and Guitar World, in addition to accolades from such fellow musical peers as Brian May (QUEEN) and radio personality Howard Stern while peaking at No. 3 on the classic rock charts.

EXTREME's headlining "Thicker Than Blood" world tour stretches until December 16 and sees the band appear across the U.S., Australia, Japan and Europe, including special guests LIVING COLOUR (U.S., Australia and U.K. only) and THE LAST INTERNATIONALE (Europe only).