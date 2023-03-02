  • facebook
Watch: Grannies Play Death Metal In LIQUID DEATH's Commercial For Iced Tea

March 2, 2023

Liquid Death, a water company that packages its product in a can instead of plastic bottles, has rolled out a commercial for its new iced tea beverages, featuring grannies playing brutal death metal, among other antics. The 80-second ad was inspired by Monty Python's "Hell's Grannies" sketch, as Liquid Death VP of creative Andy Pearson told Muse.

"We grew up on Monty Python and 'Jackass', so it's no surprise we made an homage to some of our heroes," he said.

More to the point, he explained: "Tea has been around for thousands of years. In fact, most people probably see it as something their grandmas drink. With that little kick of caffeine, it's almost like the original energy drink. Ironically, most of the tea that's on the market today is packed with caffeine and sugar. As a health beverage company, we set out to make a killer iced tea that didn't come with all the unhealthy junk–something your grandma would probably even approve of."

Liquid Death is reportedly one of the top water brands on Instagram and TikTok, as well as among all beverage brands. As for the reason why, Pearson said: "We like taking a stance that other brands would never touch."

Liquid Death previously put skateboard icon Tony Hawk's blood on a line of limited-edition skateboards, made a horror movie, and promoted its product as the ideal bongwater.

In May 2020, Liquid Death enlisted GRUESOME drummer Gus Rios to write and record a heavy metal album called "Greatest Hates" using angry online comments about Liquid Death as its song titles and lyrics. In November of that year, Liquid Death released a second album about why people hate their product. "Greatest Hates, Vol. 2" featured musicians from bands like the LAWRENCE ARMS, RISE AGAINST, ALKALINE TRIO, THE BOMBPOPS, ANTI-FLAG and more. Songtitles on the effort included "Your Product Is Dumb", "Fuck Your Ads", "I Thought This Was Alcohol" and "Another Contribution To A Very Sick Culture". A trailer for "Greatest Hates, Vol. 2" billed the album as a "new collection of angry online comments set to classic three-chord punk that will take you back to the days of hating your stepdad," and the artwork featured a can of Liquid Death getting guillotined.

