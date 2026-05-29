Watch: GRETA VAN FLEET Debuts Two Brand New Songs During Intimate New York City Concert

GRETA VAN FLEET performed two new songs — "Tear It Down" and "Play Your Games" — live for the first time during the band's May 27 intimate headlining concert at New York City's legendary Bowery Ballroom. It marked a rare underplay from a band who previously played in New York City to a sold-out crowd in Madison Square Garden.

Fan-filmed video of the entire Bowery Ballroom concert — uploaded by the DannyPaps94 channel on YouTube — can be seen below.

Featured songs:

00:00 Intro

03:50 Highway Tune

07:26 Safari Song

12:42 Flower Power

19:07 Black Smoke Rising

26:11 When The Curtain Falls

30:34 Age Of Man

39:45 Heat Above

46:48 Light My Love

52:06 Meeting The Master

1:02:34 Tear It Down (live debut)

1:08:03 Play Your Games (live debut)

1:12:05 Outro

Prior to the Bowery Ballroom concert, GRETA VAN FLEET — brothers Josh (vocals),Jake (guitar) and Sam Kiszka (bass, keyboards) and Daniel Wagner (drums) — hadn't played a live show since September 2024. In the meantime, Sam Kiszka and Danny Wagner played on "The Dreamin' Kind", the 2026 album from Pennsylvania singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim. Jake Kiszka appeared in last year's Bruce Springsteen biopic "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" as a guitarist in a band in a New Jersey club. Meanwhile MIRADOR, the band founded by Jake Kiszka and Chris Turpin from IDA MAE, recently released a new EP, "The Gathering At Badon Hill".

GRETA VAN FLEET's most recent album was 2023's "Starcatcher".

Since emerging from Michigan and exploding on to the global stage, GRETA VAN FLEET have become one of the defining rock bands of their generation: a group equally embraced by lifelong rock purists and a younger audience rediscovering the power, freedom, and spectacle of the genre. Their ascent has been marked by platinum-selling records, Grammy wins, huge international arena and stadium tours, and a reputation for delivering live performances with the kind of musicianship and emotional release that plays into the history books and cultural mythology of the legendary bands before them.

In an era increasingly dominated by algorithms and disposable culture, GRETA VAN FLEET continue to stand apart as a band committed to the timeless ideals, transcendence, theatricality, musicianship, rebellion, and human connection that comes hand in hand with rock and roll.