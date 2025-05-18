Watch: GUNS N' ROSES Performs In India For First Time In Nearly 13 Years

GUNS N' ROSES performed in India for the first time in 13 years Saturday night (May 17) as part of the band's ongoing Asia tour.

The concert at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai — typically used for horse racing — was organized by Indian concert promotion company BookMyShow Live. Live Nation, GUNS N' ROSES' global tour promoter, co-produced the show.

Prior to last night's concert, GUNS N' ROSES last played India on December 12, 2012 in Gurgaon, outside of New Delhi. However, that gig took place prior to lead singer Axl Rose's 2016 reunion with guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan.

GUNS N' ROSES' 2025 world tour kicked off on May 1 at Incheon, South Korea's Songdo Moonlight Festival Park. The concert marked the band's first live appearance with new drummer Isaac Carpenter, who replaced Frank Ferrer, the longest-serving drummer in GUNS N' ROSES' storied run, in March.

GUNS N' ROSES's "Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things" tour includes a May 23 show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The band is also scheduled to play in Shekvetili in the republic of Georgia and make multiple stops across Europe with support from rock band RIVAL SONS, hip-hop icons PUBLIC ENEMY and a reunited SEX PISTOLS.

Frank first joined GUNS N' ROSES during a show in June 2006, helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Rose, Slash and McKagan. Ferrer's last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico.

Ferrer laid down drums tracks on five songs on GUNS N' ROSES' most recent studio album, 2008's "Chinese Democracy". He also appeared on the live portion of 2022's "Hard Skool" EP, with former drummer Bryan "Brain" Mantia appearing on the studio tracks and GUNS' ROSES' 2023 singles "Perhaps" and "The General".

Carpenter had most recently played drums for the alternative rock band AWOLNATION. He also previously sat behind the kit with McKagan's LOADED band and toured with Adam Lambert on the "Glam Nation" tour in 2010.

The rest of GUNS N' ROSES' current lineup includes guitarist Richard Fortus, and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese.