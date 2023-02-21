Watch: GUNS N' ROSES-Sponsored Car Involved In Multicar Wreck At Daytona 500

The GUNS N' ROSES-sponsored car driven by Erik Jones in the Daytona 500 this weekend was forced to drop out of the race after being involved in a multicar wreck.

According to NASCAR.com, Tyler Reddick got loose in the outside lane following a bump from Kevin Harvick and eventually orbited down into the bottom groove, causing a domino effect. Drivers involved in the ensuing incident, with 12 laps to go in Stage 2 and 82 laps to go in the race, included Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Jones and Daniel Suárez, with Reddick, Jones and Elliott all officially out of the race following the damage.

"It looked like the 45 got turned around, but I couldn’t see how it happened or how it had happened, but regardless, we spun off there on the bottom trying to get around and then got hit, left side hard enough to take out the left rear and just kind of end our day," Jones told NASCAR.com. "So, it is what it is. We went out, we were racing, we were doing all we could and, you know, we were just in the wrong spot at the wrong time. Wish we could’ve been a little ahead of him."

On Monday (February 20),GUNS N' ROSES singer Axl Rose took to his Twitter to write: " The race was exciting!!

"Congratulations to [Daytona 500 winner] Ricky Stenhouse Jr!

"Erik Jones was doing great! Sucked he got taken out!

"Was great to [be] a part of such a huge n' historic event!

"All the best to the Legacy Motor Club going forward!! Thank you and everyone at NASCAR for letting us be a part of your world!!"

Daytona 500 has been NASCAR's marquee race since its beginning in 1959.

This isn't the first time a rock band has sponsored a NASCAR race car. Throughout the years, artists such as KISS, THREE DOORS DOWN, GREEN DAY, NICKELBACK and DAVE MATTHEWS BAND have had their logos on race cars.

Legacy Motor Club operates two full-time entries, the No. 42 Chevrolet of Noah Gragson and the No. 43 Chevrolet of Erik Jones. The team also fields a third part-time entry, the No. 84 Chevrolet, for Johnson's limited racing schedule.

For the last 75 years, the iconic Petty family name has been synonymous in NASCAR, spanning four generations. Over the course of his driving career, Team Ambassador Richard Petty forever enshrined himself as "The King", earning 200 wins and seven NASCAR Cup Series championships alongside NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Dale Inman. GMS Racing entered the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, later acquiring Richard Petty Motorsports to form Petty GMS.

The team was rebranded to Legacy Motor Club in 2023 with the addition of Johnson, another seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, to the ownership structure. As a nod to car clubs of past eras, Legacy Motor Club is an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast, fostering a team environment that will breed success for years to come. Legacy Motor Club's vision is to honor the rich history of its past and acknowledge the future of the sport with some of today's most iconic drivers.

Prior to this year's Daytona 500, Johnson tweeted: "My first concert was GunsNRoses, San Diego Stadium (Jack Murphy) 1992… I can promise you, my 17 year old self did NOT see this coming."