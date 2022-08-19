Watch: HALESTORM Puts A Metal Spin On ADELE's 'Hello'

HALESTORM has shared its cover of Adele's "Hello". Check it out below.

The band uploaded its rendition of the track in response to a fan request for the Lzzy Hale-fronted outfit to "put a metal spin" on the song which was originally released in 2015 as the lead single from the English singer-songwriter's third studio album, "25".

Last month, HALESTORM also shared a cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene".

In recent years, Lzzy has been performing intimate cover versions of songs by some of her favorite pop divas during HALESTORM's concerts. "I started playing Adele's 'Someone Like You', amongst other things, in the middle of our set," she told Radio.com back in 2018. "We have a small section where we'll roll out my piano and I'll do our song 'Dear Daughter', and then I'll throw in some other things; for a while, it was Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always You'."

She continued: "It's fun to throw those things out there, because I think that no matter what walk of life you come from, or even the fact that it's at a rock show, we can all agree that Adele's awesome, and so is Whitney Houston. And I love looking at, like, the poster child for metal and masculinity staring at me in the front row and just seeing them sing every word."

HALESTORM is continuing to tour in support of its fifth studio album album, "Back From The Dead", which was released in May via Atlantic. The follow-up to 2018's "Vicious" was produced by Nick Raskulinecz (FOO FIGHTERS, MASTODON, ALICE IN CHAINS) with co-production by Scott Stevens (SHINEDOWN, DAUGHTRY, NEW YEARS DAY).

Lzzy and her brother Arejay (drums) formed the band in 1998 while in middle school. Guitarist Joe Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by bassist Josh Smith in 2004.

In December 2018, HALESTORM was nominated for a "Best Rock Performance" Grammy Award for its song "Uncomfortable". Six years earlier, the band won its first Grammy in the category of "Best Hard Rock/ Metal Performance" for "Love Bites (So Do I)".