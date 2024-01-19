Watch Hour-Long Documentary On Making Of SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS' '4' Album

Gibson has announced the launch of Gibson Films with the official premiere of the new full-length music documentary film "The Making Of 4", streaming worldwide on Gibson TV.

"The Making Of 4" takes viewers deep inside the history and musical influences of SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS (SMKC) who have been performing worldwide and recording music together for over a decade across four albums. Watch interview and studio footage with the music icon Slash and the band as they reveal the inspiration behind the writing and recording of their universally acclaimed album "4", which debuted as the No. 1 most-selling hard rock album. Step inside the storied halls of famed recording studio RCA Studio A in Nashville, view interviews with the band and Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile),and watch as the 10-song, vibrant rock album was recorded and captured live, in lightning-in-a-bottle sessions, a first-ever for the band. A standout album that grabs hold and never lets go, "4" generated the most positive critical accolades in the band's history.

"The Making Of 4" film also includes interviews with Slash and his bandmates Myles Kennedy (vocals),Todd Kerns (bass and vocals),Brent Fitz (drums),and Frank Sidoris (guitar and vocals),producer Dave Cobb, as well as seven electrifying live music performances that were shot on location in Los Angeles.

"The Making Of 4" was directed by Gibson media director Todd Harapiak, and executive produced by Cesar Gueikian (Gibson president and CEO), Slash and Jeff Varner (Revelation Management). The film is produced by Todd Harapiak, Mark Agnesi, Brigid O'Connell and Simona Vackova. The project is the first full-length feature from Gibson Films.

Slash says: "The making of the album '4' was a great experience despite the fact we did it in the throes of Covid. We recorded the album at the iconic RCA Studio A in Nashville with Dave Cobb. This was SMKC all playing live which is the first time I've been able to record the band with a live a setup, like in a club. This special room at RCA allowed us to play totally live and out of all of the records we have done as a band, '4' shows how much further we have arrived as a band from where we started. I think people will really appreciate the behind-the-scenes peek at the making of '4'."

Mark Agnesi, director of brand experience at Gibson Brands, adds: "For the last three years, Todd Harapiak and I have dreamt about expanding our storytelling into full-length feature films. We want to give music fans around the world a glimpse behind the curtain on the artists and the stories that only Gibson can tell. There are so many stories we plan to tell with Gibson Films, and we are proud to have Slash as the first. The album '4' was our first release on Gibson Records, so it is only fitting that 'The Making Of 4' is our first release on Gibson Films…and this is only just the beginning."

Todd Harapiak, Gibson media director, states: "The inspiration behind Gibson Films stems from a passion for storytelling. We've always been inspired by the idea of merging musicians and filmmakers, coming together to celebrate stories that will span a diverse array of genres. To be able to collaborate with Slash and THE CONSPIRATORS for our first film release was both an extraordinary and memorable experience. I'm thrilled about this expansion of Gibson Media and look forward to transporting audiences into the realm of sound and vision."

The launch of Gibson Films — which features long-form films that capture the essence of uplifting musical moments, while also delving into the captivating narratives of iconic musicians — marks the next major step in the evolution of the Gibson Brands media division, which creates music experiences for fans worldwide through immersive storytelling. As with the record label Gibson Records — which released "4" and brings guitar-driven music to the forefront of culture — and supports both industry icons and emerging top music acts; Gibson Publishing which delivers stunning, stunning premium large scale coffee table books; Gibson TV the award-winning online network which creates cinematic original series; and the Gibson app which offers Gibson's thrilling content at your fingertips with an A.I.-enabled interactive, guitar-learning experience.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin