Watch: IRON MAIDEN Kicks Off POWER TRIP Festival In Indio, California

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN kicked off the Power Trip festival at 6:45 p.m. on Friday (October 6) in Indio, California by playing the same 15-song set they have been performing throughout their ongoing "The Future Past Tour".

"The Future Past Tour" features previously unperformed songs from the band's most recent studio album, "Senjutsu", along with a focus on 1986's "Somewhere In Time" LP, plus other classic cuts.

As was the case at all the previous gigs on this tour, IRON MAIDEN's set at the Empire Polo Club included "Days Of Future Past", "The Time Machine", "Death Of The Celts" and "Hell On Earth" from "Senjutsu", along with "Alexander The Great" from "Somewhere In Time".

According to Desert Sun, "festivalgoers were already crowding the entrances by 3:40 p.m., 20 minutes before gates were scheduled to open, but they had to stand in the 103-degree Fahrenheit (approximately 39 degrees Celsius) heat for much longer, because security didn't start letting people in until 4:18 p.m."

IRON MAIDEN's setlist was as follows:

01. Caught Somewhere In Time

02. Stranger In A Strange Land

03. The Writing On The Wall

04. Days Of Future Past

05. The Time Machine

06. The Prisoner

07. Death Of The Celts

08. Can I Play With Madness

09. Heaven Can Wait

10. Alexander The Great

11. Fear Of The Dark

12. Iron Maiden

Encore:

13. Hell On Earth

14. The Trooper

15. Wasted Years

GUNS N' ROSES was the closing band at the three-day Power Trip Friday night. AC/DC will play at 9:25 p.m. and JUDAS PRIEST at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 7; METALLICA will close the event at 9:35 p.m. and TOOL will kick off at 6:55 p.m. on Sunday, October 8.

JUDAS PRIEST is filling the slot originally reserved for Ozzy Osbourne, who canceled his appearance at Power Trip in July due to his ongoing health issues.

This past March, AC/DC, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, GUNS N' ROSES and TOOL shared a teaser video for Power Trip that featured iconic metal images, including a Gibson SG guitar, a stack of amplifiers and cactuses creating the "devil horns", plus logos of each of the six bands.

Power Trip will mark AC/DC's first concert since September 2016, when the band concluded a run of U.S. dates with GUNS N' ROSES' Axl Rose on vocals while frontman Brian Johnson recovered from hearing loss.

METALLICA previously performed at the Empire Polo Grounds in 2011 as part of the West Coast installment of the "Big Four" event, also featuring ANTHRAX, MEGADETH and SLAYER.

The similarly named Desert Trip festival was held in 2016 and featured performances by THE ROLLING STONES, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and THE WHO. That event was reportedly the single most lucrative music festival in American history, having grossed $160 million.