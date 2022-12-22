Watch: IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Takes You Behind The Scenes Of 'Legacy Of The Beast' Tour

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN have released a 10-minute video in which singer Bruce Dickinson takes you behind the scenes of the band's recently completed "Legacy Of The Beast" tour.

The fall 2022 North American leg of "Legacy Of The Beast" ended on October 27 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida with yet another sold-out U.S. show in front of over 12,000 fans.

A few days after the final gig of the tour, MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood of Phantom Music Management issued a statement, saying: "On behalf of the band, myself and all at Phantom, we'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who made this 'Legacy' tour such a special and memorable experience. First and most importantly you, the fans, especially those affected by problems caused by the global pandemic which led to the 2020 European stadium shows having to be rescheduled not just once but twice! Your patience and good-will in holding on to your tickets and waiting until we could finally bring the 'Legacy' show to you was very much appreciated. You truly are the best and playing to over 3 million of you over the extended tour was a hell of an achievement so thanks to each and every one of you for making this both possible and also making it incredible fun for the band who enjoyed pretty much every minute on stage.

"We'd also like to thank our brilliant touring Killer Krew — both the longstanding and newer members to the MAIDEN family, who never cease to rise to any challenges thrown their way — and there were a few — no mean feat considering this tour covered 33 countries and 139 shows played since we started in Tallinn way back on May 26 2018.

"Thanks also to all our Special Guests and support acts who played on the tour since 2018: AIRBOURNE, AVATAR, FOZZY, GOJIRA, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, LORD OF THE LOST, MASTODON, POWERWOLF, RAGE IN MY EYES, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, SABATON, SERPENTOR, SHINEDOWN, TEMPT, THE HELLACOPTERS, THE RAVEN AGE, TREMONTI, TRIVIUM and WITHIN TEMPTATION. Thanks also to our suppliers, our agents, promoters, merchandisers and everyone else involved in bringing this show to you night after night, city after city.

"And finally, both personally and, I am sure, on behalf of all of you — massive thanks to Bruce, Steve, Dave, Adrian, Janick and Nicko who never let up, played, and sang! magnificently and matched every crowd for passion and enthusiasm every single night, wherever they were. Guys — I don't know how you do it but we are all bloody glad you do!!

"We are all now going to take a well-earned break and we'll be back again next year with a great new show, 'The Future Past Tour' playing just Europe this time as the 2022 'Legacy' tour was such a long run to enable us to see as many of you fans as possible post-pandemic. However, 'The Future Past Tour' will continue into 2024 and who knows where it will go… ..so stay tuned!!"

IRON MAIDEN's "The Future Past Tour" will feature previously unperformed songs from the band's most recent studio album, "Senjutsu", along with a focus on 1986's iconic "Somewhere In Time" record, plus other classic cuts.

"Senjutsu" came out in September 2021. It marked MAIDEN's second consecutive double album behind 2015's "The Book Of Souls" which is the longest MAIDEN album, with a running time of 92 minutes.

IRON MAIDEN's first album in six years, "Senjutsu" was recorded in 2019 in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by bassist Steve Harris. It features three tracks whose running time exceeds 10 minutes each.

For "Senjutsu" — loosely translated as "tactics and strategy" — the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai-themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Harris.

"Senjutsu" bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, charting higher than even the band's early classics like "Powerslave" and "The Number Of The Beast". Nearly 90 percent of the LP's 64,000 equivalent album units earned came from pure album sales. The critically acclaimed double album debuted one place higher than 2015's "The Book Of Souls" and 2010's "The Final Frontier", which both peaked at No. 4.

"Senjutsu" was MAIDEN's 13th album to top in the Top 40 in the U.S.