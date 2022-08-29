Watch: IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Visits Brazil's BODEBROWN Brewery

Prior to the kick-off of IRON MAIDEN's Brazilian tour on Saturday (August 27) in Curitiba, singer Bruce Dickinson visited Bodebrown, one of Brazil's leading craft breweries, in the city. You can watch video of his appearance below (courtesy of BRX Filmes).

In May 2021, MAIDEN and Robinsons Brewery celebrated 30 million Trooper pints sold around the globe during the week they marked the eighth birthday of their hugely successful collaboration.

Since its launch in 2013, the 4.7% premium British beer that is Trooper original has become a leading player amongst British ales, exported to over 60 countries around the world and enjoyed by countless beer lovers in the greatest of British pubs and from the comfort of their homes.

Trooper has also won multiple gold medals at the prestigious British Bottlers' Institute Awards, as well as picking up awards at the World Beer Awards, Global Beer Masters and International Beer Challenge.

Despite pubs being closed for a large part of 2020, Trooper continued to enjoy strong sales through online distribution partners and export listings throughout and even spawned two new beers during the year — Trooper Fear Of The Dark, a 4.5% ABV English dark roasted chocolate stout that is full bodied and rich in flavor, and Trooper IPA, a 4.3% ABV golden India Pale Ale packed full of hoppy flavors. Both these new Trooper beers have again been brewed in collaboration with beer aficionado Dickinson at the helm and both have enjoyed a terrific response in retail and export markets.

Dickinson said: "I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved with Robinsons in reaching the 30 million pints milestone. We've developed a family of outstanding Trooper beers that our fans and beer drinkers all over the world enjoy, which tells you a lot about the quality, originality, provenance and distinctive character exhibited by every Trooper beer. The fact that other leading international brewers have also wanted to partner with us in creating local Trooper variants is further testament to what we and Robinsons have created. Long may it continue, and here's to the next 30 million pints!"

Along with the core beers — Trooper original and Trooper IPA — the Trooper family now includes a range of popular seasonal and limited-edition beers that have joined the charge over the last nine years, including popular brews such as Sun And Steel (sake infused pilsner),Red 'N' Black (porter),666 (extra strong bitter),and Belgian-styled beer Hallowed, along with the annual "Day Of The Dead" Trooper special edition.