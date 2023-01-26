Watch: Japanese Supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS Plays First Concert

Japanese supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS played its first concert Wednesday night (January 26) at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

The Tokyo show took place a month after THE LAST ROCKSTARS released its debut single, "The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix)". The track was made available via the quartet's global distribution deal with Ingrooves, which is part of Universal Music Group's Virgin Music Group.

THE LAST ROCKSTARS — which consists of Yoshiki, Hyde, Sugizo and Miyavi, four major forces from Japan's rock scene — will stage further live performances on January 27 at Ariake Arena and January 29 and January 30 at Tokyo Garden Theatre. U.S. shows will take place on February 4 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York and February 10 at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Two song teaser videos have been released, one for "The Last Rockstars" (lyrics by Yoshiki, composed by Yoshiki) and the other for "Psycho Love" (lyrics by Yoshiki/Hyde, composed by Hyde).

"We've come together to start this challenge for the world out of Japan," Yoshiki said.

"This may be our last chance at this challenge," Sugizo said. "We want to put what's left of our lives on the line to make the world rock with our music."

Yoshiki has several monumental accomplishments under his belt both as the leader of X JAPAN and as an accomplished solo artist. He has been named "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" by Consequence Of Sound and has composed Hollywood film soundtracks, a concerto for the Emperor of Japan, and the official theme song for the Golden Globe Awards. He has performed at the world's greatest stages, including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena, Coachella music festival, and Carnegie Hall. In addition to his music, Yoshiki has been internationally recognized for his philanthropy, and was awarded a Medal Of Honor by the Japanese government.

Hyde is internationally recognized as the vocalist for L'ARC-EN-CIEL, VAMPS and as a successful solo artist. L'ARC-EN-CIEL has sold over 40 million albums worldwide, headlined Madison Square Garden, and were also the first rock band to headline Japan National Stadium. Hyde has also had great success touring internationally as a solo artist.

Sugizo has worked and performed globally as a member of LUNA SEA, X JAPAN, and U.K.'s JUNO REACTOR, a group credited with creating psychedelic trance. As a solo artist he has been pursuing his unique style of electronic music while creating for multiple movie and theater soundtracks.

Miyavi "The Samurai Guitarist" has enthralled the world with his transcendent unconventional "slap style" of playing his guitar, which has taken him around the world nine times to tour in over 30 countries. In 2014 he made his debut as a Hollywood actor in "Unbroken". He was the first Japanese public figure to be featured in Gucci's global campaign, and has been appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNCHR, providing support for refugees.

With their illustrious experience in Japan's most influential rock bands, remarkable sales records individually, and hit collaborations with global artists, these four musicians coming together is a monumental occurrence. THE LAST ROCKSTARS are here to usher in a new legendary era of rock.

Upcoming shows:

January 27 - Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

January 29 - Tokyo Garden Theater, Tokyo, Japan

January 30 - Tokyo Garden Theater, Tokyo, Japan

February 04 - Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, United States

February 10 - Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, United States