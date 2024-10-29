  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: JOE LYNN TURNER Performs RAINBOW, DEEP PURPLE, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Classics In Moscow

October 29, 2024

The Наталья Лобановская YouTube channel has uploaded video of Joe Lynn Turner's entire October 24 concert at 1930 Moscow in Moscow, Russia. Check it out below.

Featured songs:

00:00:00 Belly Of The Beast (Joe Lynn Turner)
00:07:20 Desire (Joe Lynn Turner)
00:14:20 Black Sun (Joe Lynn Turner)
00:19:44 Rise Up (Joe Lynn Turner)
00:24:11 Tortured Soul (Joe Lynn Turner)
00:30:59 Death Alley Driver (RAINBOW)
00:37:50 Stone Cold (RAINBOW)
00:44:21 Blood Money (Joe Lynn Turner)
00:49:00 No Salvation (Joe Lynn Turner)
00:53:53 Band Introduction
00:55:56 Angel (Joe Lynn Turner)
01:01:11 The King Of Dreams (DEEP PURPLE)
01:07:55 The Cut Runs Deep (DEEP PURPLE)
01:13:52 Blood Red Sky (Joe Lynn Turner)
01:22:43 Spotlight Kid (RAINBOW)
01:29:16 Rising Force (Yngwie Malmsteen)

Encore:

01:37:10 Long Live Rock 'N' Roll (RAINBOW)

The former RAINBOW and DEEP PURPLE frontman, who previously played in Moscow in March 2023 and October 2023, broke with most international artists who canceled their live appearances in Russia in response to the global condemnation against the Kremlin and its president, Vladimir Putin, over the war in Ukraine. In addition, major record labels suspended their operations in Russia, while streaming services like Spotify pulled out of the market.

More than two years ago, Joe dropped the hairpiece he had worn since the age of 14 after being diagnosed with alopecia at three years old.

The singer went public with his new look in August 2022 in a series publicity images released to promote his latest solo album, "Belly Of The Beast". In a press release for the LP, Joe said that he started wearing the wig to deal with "emotional and psychological damage from cruel bullying in school."

Joe was the singer of RAINBOW between 1980 and 1984 and he sang on the album "Difficult To Cure", which featured the band's most successful U.K. single, "I Surrender".

During Turner's time with RAINBOW, the band had its first USA chart success and recorded songs that helped define the melodic rock genre.

1990 saw Turner reunited with RAINBOW leader Ritchie Blackmore in a reformed DEEP PURPLE for the "Slaves And Masters" album.

Мастер рок-н-ролла, легендарный хард-рок и хэви-металл вокалист Джо Линн Тернер возвращается в Россию с презентацией...

Posted by redkassa.ru on Friday, September 20, 2024

Find more on Rainbow
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).