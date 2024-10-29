Watch: JOE LYNN TURNER Performs RAINBOW, DEEP PURPLE, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Classics In Moscow

The Наталья Лобановская YouTube channel has uploaded video of Joe Lynn Turner's entire October 24 concert at 1930 Moscow in Moscow, Russia. Check it out below.

Featured songs:

00:00:00 Belly Of The Beast (Joe Lynn Turner)

00:07:20 Desire (Joe Lynn Turner)

00:14:20 Black Sun (Joe Lynn Turner)

00:19:44 Rise Up (Joe Lynn Turner)

00:24:11 Tortured Soul (Joe Lynn Turner)

00:30:59 Death Alley Driver (RAINBOW)

00:37:50 Stone Cold (RAINBOW)

00:44:21 Blood Money (Joe Lynn Turner)

00:49:00 No Salvation (Joe Lynn Turner)

00:53:53 Band Introduction

00:55:56 Angel (Joe Lynn Turner)

01:01:11 The King Of Dreams (DEEP PURPLE)

01:07:55 The Cut Runs Deep (DEEP PURPLE)

01:13:52 Blood Red Sky (Joe Lynn Turner)

01:22:43 Spotlight Kid (RAINBOW)

01:29:16 Rising Force (Yngwie Malmsteen)

Encore:

01:37:10 Long Live Rock 'N' Roll (RAINBOW)

The former RAINBOW and DEEP PURPLE frontman, who previously played in Moscow in March 2023 and October 2023, broke with most international artists who canceled their live appearances in Russia in response to the global condemnation against the Kremlin and its president, Vladimir Putin, over the war in Ukraine. In addition, major record labels suspended their operations in Russia, while streaming services like Spotify pulled out of the market.

More than two years ago, Joe dropped the hairpiece he had worn since the age of 14 after being diagnosed with alopecia at three years old.

The singer went public with his new look in August 2022 in a series publicity images released to promote his latest solo album, "Belly Of The Beast". In a press release for the LP, Joe said that he started wearing the wig to deal with "emotional and psychological damage from cruel bullying in school."

Joe was the singer of RAINBOW between 1980 and 1984 and he sang on the album "Difficult To Cure", which featured the band's most successful U.K. single, "I Surrender".

During Turner's time with RAINBOW, the band had its first USA chart success and recorded songs that helped define the melodic rock genre.

1990 saw Turner reunited with RAINBOW leader Ritchie Blackmore in a reformed DEEP PURPLE for the "Slaves And Masters" album.