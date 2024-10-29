Custom Figurines Of LAMB OF GOD, DETHKLOK, C.O.C. Members Produced For Charity Silent Auction On 'Headbangers Boat'

War Machine Custom Merchandising has produced custom figurines for a charity silent auction on this year's Headbangers Boat. Presented by Sixthman, Lamb Of God Presents Headbangers Boat 2024 sails October 28-November 1, 2024 from Miami, Florida to the brand new port of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic aboard the Norwegian Gem.

For this year's Headbangers Boat cruise, War Machine Custom Merchandising produced custom figurines of LAMB OF GOD's Randy Blythe (from the "Laid To Rest" video era, since it's the 20th anniversary of the "Ashes Of The Wake" record),William Murderface of DETHKLOK, Mark Hunter from CHIMAIRA, Trevor Phipps from UNEARTH, Marta Demmel from BLEEDING THROUGH, Mike IX Williams from EYEHATEGOD, Samantha Mobley from FROZEN SOUL, Shane Embury from NAPALM DEATH, Pepper Keenan from CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, Jay Webster from UNITYTX, Brian Wille from CURRENTS, Jeffrey Moreira from POISON THE WELL, Max Cavalera from SOULFLY, and Gary Holt from EXODUS. War Machine Custom Merchandising also produced hosts Riki Rachtman ("Headbangers Ball", Cathouse) and Jose Mangin (SiriusXM's Liquid Metal) as bonus figurines. Each box will be signed by their respective artist as well to officially commemorate this event.

Ro Kohli, owner of War Machine Custom Merchandising, says: "The idea came to me after last year's Headbangers Boat. I spoke with my wife and said, 'I wonder if they would let War Machine Custom Merchandising do custom 'pop' style figurines for next year's cruise of some of the band members?' We contacted Sixthman (promoter of the Headbangers Boat) and they were extremely receptive to it and loved the idea of doing these as a silent auction for charity.

"When War Machine Custom Merchandising does our customs, we don't use ANY 3D printing, molds or casting so each of our figurines are unique pieces of art. Our project leader, Jeromy Pendergraft, painstakingly creates these amazing works of art and is also a dedicated fan of heavy metal. We also made a special box that's specifically for this year's Headbangers Boat to add to the uniqueness of these figurines."

"The proceeds from this silent auction will be split between two amazing charities, Environmental Bamboo Foundation and To Write Love On Her Arms. The Environmental Bamboo Foundation is a global Restoration Economy program, designed to reforest degraded lands and turn them into sustainable resources for our community and our planet and To Write Love On Her Arms is a non-profit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide.

"In the end, we just want people to have fun and to have the opportunity to bid on a unique one-of-a-kind figure from one of their favorite bands. We feel this is a great opportunity to honor the bands and their fans. We really hope people love these as much as we loved making them.

"War Machine Custom Merchandising would love to thank Sixthman, all the bands that participated in this amazing project, and especially THE FANS. As metalheads ourselves, War Machine Merch is committed to helping to show the world that when you put your mind to something, it's incredible what can be accomplished. We're hoping to make a sizable amount of money to help these non-profits continue to do the amazing work they do."

War Machine Custom Merchandising produces high-quality custom branded merchandise for bands, brands and events. From stage and trade show signage to retail merchandise to promotional items, their merchandise can be seen at concerts, trade shows, and marketing campaigns around the world. Their client list includes Stern Pinball, Taco Bell, MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, CYPRESS HILL, Whisky A Go Go, Rainbow Bar & Grill, Ozzy Osbourne, IDW Comics, and many more. Their custom action figures have also been featured in many publications, including Forbes.