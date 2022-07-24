Watch: JOE PERRY And GARY CHERONE Perform AEROSMITH And LED ZEPPELIN Classics In Atlantic City

AEROSMITH guitarist Joe Perry played with his group THE JOE PERRY PROJECT Saturday night (July 23) at Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Fan-filmed video of the concert is available below.

THE JOE PERRY PROJECT is made up of Perry, lead singer Gary Cherone (VAN HALEN, EXTREME),keyboardist Buck Johnson (AEROSMITH, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS, HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES),drummer Joe Pet (one of the original members of THE JOE PERRY PROJECT),bassist Chris Wyse (HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, THE CULT and OZZY OSBOURNE).

The setlist was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. Let The Music Do The Talking

02. Toys In The Attic (AEROSMITH cover)

03. Walking The Dog (RUFUS THOMAS cover)

04. East Coast, West Coast

05. Fortunate One (Joe Perry song)

06. Stop Messin' Around (FLEETWOOD MAC cover)

07. My Fist Your Face (AEROSMITH cover)

08. Same Old Song And Dance (AEROSMITH cover)

09. Wooden Ships (Joe Perry song)

10. Rockin' Train

11. Chip Away The Stone (Richard Supa cover)

12. Aye, Aye, Aye (Joe Perry song)

13. Boogie Man (AEROSMITH cover)

14. Spanish Sushi (Joe Perry song)

15. Quake (Joe Perry song)

16. Walk This Way (AEROSMITH cover)

17. Whole Lotta Love (LED ZEPPELIN cover)

Encore:

18. The Train Kept A-Rollin' (Tiny Bradshaw cover)

When THE JOE PERRY PROJECT dates were first announced last month, Perry said in a statement: "Since my schedule has freed up and we have a slot of time to play some shows, I wanted to jump on that opportunity. Aside from the obvious terrible effects the pandemic brought with it, I missed being on the road. However, it is actually the first time that myself and my wife Billie were able to sleep in our own bed for this long of a period without having to think about packing our bags. So it has been a new experience for us. Now, I'm really excited to do these shows, especially with this lineup."

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee continued: "The setlist will have a couple of new songs, a couple of my other solo songs, and a couple of AEROSMITH songs that AEROSMITH usually doesn't play, and everything in between…"

"I am also releasing another solo album on vinyl called 'Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII' later this year, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity to get some of the new songs out there. And since people will probably be sharing the new tracks on social media, the two new songs from the set — which I recorded in London with my sons Roman and Tony — are 'Quake', with vocal by Gary Cherone, and 'Fortunate One' which features Chris Robinson. The new album will also include a couple of songs from the first release ('Sweetzerland Manifesto'),some of which weren't ready to go on that initial record."

Following these shows, Perry will return to his AEROSMITH commitments.

"We are gearing up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band and will definitely have some incredible forgotten treasures for our fans that we found deep-diving into the vaults and there's a lot more to come," he said. "On the live side, we can't wait to get back on the stage together! We have a special date in Maine in September and our big 50th-anniversary show at home at Fenway [Boston] before we head back to Vegas for the two residencies."