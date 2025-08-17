Watch: JOE PERRY Plays AEROSMITH Classics With Members of THE BLACK CROWES, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS In Toronto

THE JOE PERRY PROJECT played the third concert of its U.S. tour Saturday night (August 16) at History in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For the North American trek — which marks the first solo shows for the legendary AEROSMITH guitarist this year — Perry is joined by his AEROSMITH bandmates Brad Whitford (guitar) and Buck Johnson (keys),along with THE BLACK CROWES' Chris Robinson (vocals),STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' Robert DeLeo (bass) and longtime JOE PERRY PROJECT drummer Jason Sutter.

The setlist for the Toronto concert was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. Let The Music Do The Talking

02. My Fist Your Face (AEROSMITH song)

03. Mama Kin (AEROSMITH song)

04. East Coast, West Coast

05. Get The Lead Out / Heartbreaker

06. Twice As Hard (THE BLACK CROWES song)

07. Fortunate One (Joe Perry song)

08. Interstate Love Song (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS song)

09. Combination (AEROSMITH song)

10. Get It Up (AEROSMITH song)

11. Vasoline (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS song)

12. Won't Let Me Go (Joe Perry song)

13. Jealous Again (THE BLACK CROWES song)

14. Bright Light Fright (AEROSMITH song)

15. Last Child (AEROSMITH song)

16. Chip Away The Stone (Richard Supa Cover)

17. Draw The Line (AEROSMITH song)

Encore:

18. The Train Kept A-Rollin' (Tiny Bradshaw cover)

19. Walk This Way (AEROSMITH song)

Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

Due to a family emergency, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' Eric Kretz is unable to participate in the JOE PERRY PROJECT eight-date tour, which will wrap August 23 in Port Chester, New York.

On Monday (August 11),Perry released the following statement via social media: "Unfortunately, due to a family emergency Eric Kretz will be unable to participate in the upcoming JOE PERRY PROJECT tour dates. Longtime JPP drummer Jason Sutter will join the band for the immediate future and Eric looks forward to rejoining the tour as soon as he is able."

Remaining THE JOE PERRY PROJECT 2025 tour dates:

August 17 - Muskoka, ON @ Kee to Bala

August 19 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

August 20 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

August 22 - Mashantucket, CT @ The Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

August 23 - Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

When the tour was first announced in May, Perry said in a statement: "Well…it's time to let the music do the talkin again. I'm really excited about the JPP line up this year!!!! Most of these guys played with me at The Roxy in L.A. at the debut event for my latest solo album ['Sweetzerland Manifesto'] in January 2018. They're all busy as hell but thankfully they're able to carve out some time for this run. And I'm not only lucky enough to have Brad Whitford onstage with me but Chris Robinson of THE BLACK CROWES! [who sang 'Fortunate One' on 'Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII'], Robert DeLeo from STP!!! and Buck Johnson who plays keys and sings with AEROSMITH, the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, and is also a solo artist in his own right."

For the shows, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee says "the set list is gonna include my fav JPP cuts, STP, BLACK CROWES, and with Brad we'll be hitting the AERO hits and some deep cuts and then ya never know!!!! Gonna be a BLAST, and if you've ever been to one of my shows you know the words GARAGE BAND on STEROIDS come to mind! See you there!!!!"

Perry launched THE JOE PERRY PROJECT back in 1979 after his departure from AEROSMITH. THE JOE PERRY PROJECT released three albums before Perry returned to AEROSMITH in 1984.

Prior to the current run of shows, Perry last toured with THE JOE PERRY PROJECT in 2023.

As co-founding member, principal songwriter, electrifying lead guitarist and co-producer of AEROSMITH, Perry has achieved permanent iconic stature in the pantheon of rock. He has helped to drive his band, over the course of five decades, to sales of more than 150 million albums, critical acclaim, four Grammy Awards (one of which includes the guitar-based instrumental "Boogie Man") and induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. Joe's work with AEROSMITH has resulted in an unending array of accolades and honors. Beyond their Grammy Awards and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction, other key milestones over the past 50 years include 12 MTV Video Awards; two People's Choice Awards; six Billboard Music Awards; eight American Music Awards; 23 Boston Music Awards; and an Academy Award nomination for Best Song, "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" (from the soundtrack to "Armageddon"). One of the world's true guitar heroes, he was immortalized in 2008 when AEROSMITH made history and created a cultural firestorm with the Activision-released "Guitar Hero: Aerosmith", an epic collaboration that marked the first music-based game to feature one band. As a solo artist, Perry has released six albums, including his 1980 debut, the critically acclaimed "Let The Music Do The Talking", which landed at No. 47 on Billboard's album chart. Most recently, Perry released "Sweetzerland Manifesto" in 2018 and "Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII" in 2023 (which included six tracks with alternate vocal appearances and mixes from the 2018 album). Since 2012, Perry has been a member of the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES — an American rock supergroup — alongside Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp. The group released three albums: "Hollywood Vampires" (2015) and "Rise" (2019),along with a live album, "Live In Rio" (2023). In addition, in 2014 Perry released "Rocks: My Life In And Out Of Aerosmith" (Simon & Schuster). Written with David Ritz, the book spent its initial two weeks on the prestigious New York Times bestseller list. To support the book, Joe embarked on a cross-country book tour with multiple nights in New York, his Boston hometown (three in-stores),Chicago, San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles and a stop at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland. In addition, he made top-tier broadcast appearances on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon", "Conan", "CBS This Morning", "Fox & Friends", "Tavis Smiley" and "Larry King" alongside popular national radio including "The Howard Stern Show" and "Imus In The Morning". Perry also personally narrated the audio version of the book.