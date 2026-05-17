Watch: JOHN 5 Kicks Off First-Ever European Tour In London

Guitarist John 5 kicked off his European tour on Thursday, May 14 at the Underworld in London, England. Apart from a few shows in 2016, this is John's first-ever solo tour in these territories.

Fan-filmed video of the entire London show can be seen below, courtesy of TwinPines Music and SwitchCritch.

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist for the concert was as follows:

01. Wicked World

02. Season Of The Witch (JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES song)

03. The Ghost

04. Six Hundred And Sixty Six Pickers In Hell, CA

05. Howdy (JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES song)

06. Strung Out

07. Fiend

08. La Express

09. Crank It - Living With Ghosts (JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES song)

10. How High The Moon (Morgan Lewis cover)

11. Crazy Little Thing Called Love (QUEEN cover)

12. I Am John 5 (JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES song)

13. Deviant

14. Georgia (On My Mind) (HOAGY CARMICHAEL AND HIS ORCHESTRA cover)

15. Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) (EURYTHMICS cover)

16. Que Pasa (JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES song)

17. You Me And The Devil Makes Three

18. Moon Glow

19. The Black Grass Plague (JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES song)

20. Mötley Crüe Medley

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. John has shared stages and recording studios with Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, David Lee Roth, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Dolly Parton and more, and is now a member of MÖTLEY CRÜE.

Since 2011 John has released a dozen solo albums highlighting his unique style of playing that has been entertaining and impressing audiences around world. His latest album was the critically acclaimed "Ghost", released in October 2025.

Last year, John 5 told Illinois Entertainer about the musical diversity on "Ghost" and his approach to making the record: "The love I have for all these different styles of music… there's a Robert Johnson-esque one on there ('You, Me And The Devil Makes Three'),and there's 'Moon Glow', a jazz standard. And, of course, tons of rock and craziness. How we did this record was, I wanted to do everything as a performance. I would work on it for a few weeks and get it down pat and record it as a performance. And if I messed up, I would start over from the top and record with no overdubs or anything — or no punch-ins, I should say. So everything you hear from it is just a live performance, and it was a lot of fun that way. I don't know why I did it that way, but it was really a lot of fun."

In an October 2025 interview with Orlando Weekly, John 5 stated about the touring lifestyle: "I really love being on the road. A lot of people aren't cut out for it, but I just really, really enjoy it. It's super relaxing."

He added: "I am very health-conscious all the time but especially on the road. I try to go to bed around the same time every night because getting sleep is the most important thing you can do, eat right, and take vitamins. It's not the rock and roll answer people expect, but it's true. That’s how I stay ready for 50 shows in a row."

In October 2022, it was announced that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following Mick Mars's decision to retire from the road. John 5 continues to tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE, including an upcoming U.S. summer 2026 tour.

Slash has called John 5 "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around," and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder."